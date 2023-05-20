Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match for the Premier League.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal of May 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on NBC Sports App and UNIVERSO NOW.
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Latest Arsenal lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Harry Toffolo, Neco Williams, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ryan Yates, Emmanuel Dennis, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Brennan Johnson.
Arsenal players to watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Arsenal's offense. The first is Gabriel Jesus (#9), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the third highest scorer on the team with 10 goals in the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Bukayo Saka (#7), in 36 games played he has 11 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. The midfielder seeks to stand out in the Premier League so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, striker Gabriel Martinelli (#11), is the team's top scorer with 15 goals and we could see him score on Saturday.
Arsenal in the tournament
Unlike Nottingham Forest, Arsenal started the 2022-2023 season very well in the Premier League and are at the top of the tournament. After 25 games won, 6 tied and 5 lost, they have 81 points, which places them in second position in the general table. Their objective this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League and for that they must win as many games as possible. They also want to be the champions of the Premier League. Their last game was on May 14 against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal lost 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Nottingham Forest Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Nottingham Forest's offense. The first is Brennan Johnson (#20), he plays in the forward position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 8 goals in the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Morgan Gibbs-White (#10), in 35 games played he has 8 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. At just 22 years old, the midfielder seeks to stand out in the Premier League, so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, Nottingham striker Taiwo Awoniyi (#9), is the team's second highest scorer with 8 goals and we could see him score on Saturday.
Nottingham Forest in the tournament
Nottingham Forest started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and they are at the bottom of the tournament. After 8 wins, 10 draws and 18 losses, they have 34 points, which places them in the sixteenth position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Nottingham Forest's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on May 13 against Chelsea, Nottingham drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The City Ground is located in the city of Nottingham, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,602 spectators and is the home of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 3, 1898 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.