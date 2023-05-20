Columbus breaks slump, beats L.A. Galaxy 2-0

Wednesday night, Columbus Crew played host to MLS original L.A. Galaxy for the first time in four years. In a matchup of two rockstars in Chicharito and Cucho going head-to-head for the first time, it was truly a battle of the bands. With the 4th straight sellout of the season, the Black & Gold came out on top with a 2-0 win over the Galaxy and broke their winless streak.

After a heart-breaking draw to Orlando on Saturday that saw the Crew squander a 2-0 lead in the second half, Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy said, "that the team need to kill the game better."

Against the Galaxy the Crew came out firing on all cylinders and got off on the front foot right away. The Black & Gold came out pressing high and frustrating the Galaxy's offensive attack. In the 24th minute, Crew forward Cucho Hernandez was seen near the sideline with the ball and surrounded by Galaxy defenders. With quick thinking and amazing vision, Cucho threaded the needle with a pass to an unmarked Lucas Zelarayan. Once Zelarayan got the ball to his foot he was of to the races. Streaking towards the goal, Lucas makes one defender miss with some shifty footwork, gets the ball to his right foot and buried it in the bottom right corn and in the back of the net in the 25th minute.

Playing with a 1-0 lead late into the first half, Columbus stayed on the attack, and it paid off one more time. Using his shifty footwork, Alex Matan dribbled to the endline and took the defender with him. Matan saw a streaking Malte Amundson and lobbed the pass towards that are and Amundson took flight and took a diving shot that landed in the back of the goal and put the Crew up 2-0 in the 43rd minute for his first goal since being acquired by Columbus.

The halftime whistle sounded, and Columbus went into the locker room with all the momentum and a 2-0 lead.

For consecutive games, the Black & Gold come out of halftime with a 2-0 lead and it is like a tale of two halves for the Crew so far this season. The Galaxy came out with more energy and tried to catch the Crew off guard. Having applied a higher press and brought in subs at the half, the Galaxy looked capitalize and exploit Columbus' mistakes and flaws.

Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy had preached and trained all week on closing the game out and not being too naive and use "Street smarts" to close games out. The black & Gold listened, took heed, and executed to a certain point and closed the game out. Staving off spirts of attacks from the Galaxy, the Crew was able to slow the game doswn to their pace and attack at certain points.

With this win, Columbus breaks their slump of 5 winless games and now turn to their attention to in-state rival and Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinatti this Saturday at 7:30pm in the "Battle of Ohio" and the "Hell is Real" derby.