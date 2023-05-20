DC United vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this DC United vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
What time is the DC United vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game DC United vs LA Galaxy of May 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 12:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest D.C. United lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Tyler Miller, Derrick Williams, Donovan Pines, Victor Palsson, Lewis O'Brien, Russell Canouse, Gaoussou Samake, Christopher Durkin, Christian Benteke, Mateusz Klich, and Theodore Ku-Dipietro.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
DC United Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to DC United's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance for them to win. The first is forward Christian Benteke (#20), who is the team's top scorer with 5 goals so far in the tournament, he scored in the last game against Charlotte FC and he doesn't plan to stop. Another player is Mateusz Klich (#43), he plays the midfielder position, has 5 assists in 13 games played and is a key man in case the game closes a lot. Last game against Orlando City SC he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece to generate dangerous plays for DC United. Finally, Taxiarchis Fountas (#11) with 3 goals is the second highest scorer and is expected to appear a lot in the match.
D.C. United in the tournament
DC United had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 10 of the tournament they have a total of 16 points with 4 games won, 4 tied and 5 lost. They are located in the eighth position of the Eastern conference and if they want to steal the seventh position from Charlotte FC they will have to win the game. Their last game was on May 17, 2023 in the MLS, they drew 0-0 against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park and thus achieved their fourth draw in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against DC United. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last match against DC United, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, making him the team's top scorer and fifth-highest assister last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 2 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses, they have 9 points in the general table that puts them in fourteenth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on May 17, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 loss against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field for their seventh loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Audi Field is located in the city of Washington D.C., United States and is one of the largest soccer stadiums in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 20,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on July 9, 2018, and it cost.