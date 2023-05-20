St. Louis City SC vs Sporting Kansas City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The first-ever Heartland Derby will take place as St. Louis City SC hosts Sporting Kansas City at the CityPARK.

St. Louis has lost three matches in a row in all competitions and were defeated 1-0 in Chicago, their second loss to the Fire in a five-day span, last Saturday.

Rafael Czichos scored the only goal of the match five minutes from halftime to condemn the expansion franchise to another defeat, which saw them slip to fourth in the Western Conference standings.

For Kansas City, they have seen an upturn in form in recent weeks. After picking up just three points over their first 10 games, SKC is on a three-match unbeaten run and managed a 1-1 draw with reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC last time out.

In their last 11 contests against expansion sides, Kansas City is 5-2-4, but are just 1-2-2 in that stretch.

Team news

St. Louis City

Midfielder John Nelson will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off last weekend against Chicago.

Also missing out will be Rasmus Alm, who continues to battle an abdominal injury and Joakim Nilsson, recovering from offseason kee surgery.

Star striker Joao Klauss has missed the last three games with a quad injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable after continuing to train this past week.

The expansion club have also signed Missouri native John Klein to a short-term contract from their second team. The 23-year-old has scored four times in eight matches for St. Louis City 2.

Sporting Kansas City

Manager Peter Vermes continues to be without a number of key players, including starting goalkeeper Tim Meila (quad), defenders Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery) and Kayden Pierre (hamstring) as well as forwards Willy Agada (tibia stress fracture) and Khiry Shelton (adductor).

Predicted lineups

St. Louis City SC: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Hiebert, Pidro; Lowen, Blom; Ostrak, Vassilev, Gioacchini; Glover

Sporting Kansas City: McIntosh; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Kinda, Espinoza, Walter; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Ones to watch

Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC)

The first-ever player to play in an MLS game after being born in 2007, the 16-year-old Glover could very well earn his first career start after an impressive showing in his debut against Chicago.

Glover in action for St. Louis City 2 earlier this year/Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)

The Scotsman scored his 50th goal for the club against LAFC last week and forms one-third of a dangerous trio in attack along with Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi.

Photo: Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever meeting between St. Louis City and Sporting Kansas City.

The match will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1 with John Strong as the play-by-play man and Stuart Holden serving as analyst.

You can also watch via free streaming on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and former USMNT great Taylor Twellman handling the analyst role.

Kickoff is set for 9:30pm Eastern time.