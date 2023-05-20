Charlotte FC 2-1 Chicago Fire: Cambridge the hero as Crown win fifth in a row at home

Charlotte FC set a franchise record with a fifth straight home victory as the Crown knocked off the Chicago Fire 2-1 at Bank of America Stadium.

Just shy of the half-hour mark, Chicago was in front as Kacper Przybylko converted a rebound of his own penalty shot.

The match turned on its head when 21-year-old Brandon Cambridge picked up his first career MLS goal within eight minutes of being brought on and he scored the match-winner in the 81st minute.

Victory for Charlotte vaults them into sixth place in the Eastern Conference while Chicago sees their two-match winning streak stopped.

Story of the match

Charlotte started off the match strong with most of the possession and had a shout for a pair of penalties, both involving Enzo Copetti, but referee Tori Penso waved play on.

In the 10th minute, the hosts had a neat passage of play, Brandt Bronico playing Copetti in behind and after being run into from behind, a check of VAR no penalty was given.

Five minutes later, the Argentine was again involved in a controversial decision. Ashley Westwood's perfectly-weighted long ball over the top found Copetti, who was bowled over by a last-second challenge, but again, nothing was given.

On 25 minutes, Kristjian Kahlina made a point-blank save, but two minutes later Chicago took the lead. Kacper Przybylko centered for Brian Gutierrez and he fed Xherdan Shaqiri on the right before being fouled.

The initial penalty was saved by Kahlina, but the Pole saw the rebound fall at his feet and he coolly slotted home on the left to make it 1-0.

Neither team could muster much for the remainder of the first half, Charlotte dominating possession and the Fire trying to hit back on the break, but it remained 1-0 at halftime.

As with the first half, the Crown watching as Copetti saw two more penalty chances denied, one for a potential handball and the other for his shirt being pulled.

Chicago’s best chance of the second half came in the 55th minute. Shaqiri played a through ball into space, finding Maren Haile-Selassie in behind. His cross was met by Przybyłko, his one-time volley was blocked by a defender.

On the hour mark, manager Christian Lattanzio made the decisive substitution, bringing on Cambridge for Lindsey. Adilson Malanada moved to right back and Derrick Jones to center back, Karol Swiderski playing as the central attacking midfielder and Cambridge as the right winger.

The change paid off almost immediately as Justin Meram cleverly passed to Cambridge along the top of the box, the 21-year-old sidefooting into the far post to equalize.

Cambridge then pinpointed a pass that barely eluded Swiderski, the Pole then sending in a deep free kick for Jan Sobocinski, his glancing header saved by Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady.

In the 81st minute, Charlotte found a winner. Nathan Byrne curled in a cross at the back post that Cambridge settled down, took one touch and again beat Brady at the far post.

Bill Tuiloma, returning from a muscle injury and Chris Hegardt were brought on late on and they helped the Crown see the match out.

Man of the match: Brandon Cambridge

In just his third appearance in MLS, Cambridge burst onto the scene with a brilliant two-goal performance that deservedly earned him Player of the Week honors.