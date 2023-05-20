Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Two of the hottest teams in MLS meet as Charlotte FC hosts Nashville SC at Bank of America Stadium.

A 2-1 victory over Chicago was Charlotte's fourth straight win in all competitions with a second-half brace from 21-year-old Brandon Cambridge securing all three points for the Crown.

Sitting third in the Eastern Conference, Nashville also picked up a 2-1 win, defeating Miami as Fafa Picault and Lukas McNaughton were on the scoresheet for the Boys In Gold.

Charlotte have won a franchise-record five straight home matches while Nashville have only emerged victorious once on their travels this season.

Team news

Charlotte FC

The Crown will be without Kamil Jozwiak (right thigh), McKinzie Gaines (left knee), Ben Bender (left lower leg) and George Marks (left lower leg).

Kerwin Vargas has a left lower leg issue while Guzman Corujo continues his recovery from right knee surgery with both listed as questionable.

Nashville SC

Nick DePuy has been ruled out with a season-ending lower-body injury and Walker Zimmerman is questionable as the USMNT defender also battles a lower-body injury.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Sobocinski, Byrne; Westwood, Bronico, Cambridge; Swiderski, Copetti, Meram

Nashville SC: Willis; Moore, MacNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; Muyi, McCarty, Godoy, Picault; Mukhtar, Bunbury

Ones to watch

Justin Meram (Charlotte FC)

Since being acquired by the Crown on April 30, the 34-year-old has scored twice and assisted on two other goals in four appearances (three starts).

Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Meram also brings a veteran presence both on and off the pitch and his arrival is already looking like a brilliant piece of business done by the front office.

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Any time you face Nashville, the reigning MLS MVP is the man to stop. His six goals and six assists are tops on the team and his next goal for the Boys In Gold will be his 50th.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

With 35 percent of his shots this season being on target and a passing percentage of 80.9, Mukhtar is one of the most efficient offensive players in the league.

Previous meetings

The only prior matchup between the two sides resulted in a 4-1 victory for Charlotte last July.

Christian Fuchs opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Sergio Ruiz drew a foul on Tah Aranga in the penalty area.

The Crown doubled their advantage just past the hour mark as a cross by Yordy Reyna was headed home by Karol Swiderski.

Nashville pulled one back on 67 minutes as eventual league MVP Hany Mukhtar was fouled by Harrison Afful and he converted the spot kick.

Ruiz made it a two-goal game in the 89th minute and Andre Shinyashiki added a fourth in stoppage time.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialiosi as the play-by-play man and Danny Higginbotham as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.