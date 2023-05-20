Austin FC vs Toronto FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Austin FC look for a second straight win as the Verde and Black host Toronto FC at the Q2 Stadium.

Second-half goals from Ethan Finlay and Gyasi Zardes gave Austin an impressive 2-1 victory in Seattle which ended an eight-match winless run for Josh Wolff's men and moved them within a point of the playoff places in the Western Conference.

The Verde and Black will look to stop a five-match winless run at home and they have failed to score at home in two of their last three matches in the Texas capital.

Toronto have been hit hard by injuries to key players, most notably Lorenzo Insigne and the Reds are winless in their last nine matches away from Canada dating back to last year.

The state of Texas has been particularly unhappy hunting ground for Toronto, who have not won in the Lone Star state since 2010.

Team news

Austin FC

The biggest absence for the Verde and Black will be MLS MVP runner-up Sebastian Driussi, who is suffering from a left adductor injury.

Zan Kolmanic remains out with an ACL issue while Owen Wolff is away on international duty representing the U.S. Men's National Team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Toronto FC

The Reds' injury list is long as Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello, Adama Diomande, Jonathan Osorio, and Victor Vazquez have all been ruled out with lower body injuries.

Deandre Kerr (concussion protocol) and Sigurd Rosted (upper-body injury) will also be sidelined.

Matt Hedges, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Jordan Perruzza are all questionable with lower-body issues.

Predicted lineups

Austin FC: Stuver; Ring, Vaisanen, Lima; Gallagher, Valencia, Fagundez, Lundqvist; Bruin, Zardes, Rigoni

Toronto FC: Johnson; Laryea, Petretta, Mabika, Gutierrez; Servania, Thompson, Antonoglou; Bernardeschi, Sapong, Insigne

Ones to watch

Ethan Finlay (Austin FC)

With a goal and an assist against Seattle, Finlay became the sixth active player to score 50 goals and record 50 assists for his career, proving to be a steady and reliable performer in the Verde and Black midfield.

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

He's one of the league's best defenders, capable of playing anywhere in the Reds' back-line and has provided surprising offense with two goals and two assists.

Photo: Matthew Maxey/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Austin and Toronto.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Adrian Healey as the play-by-play man and Cobi Jones serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.