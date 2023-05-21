Tapatio vs Morelia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Final

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Tapatio vs Morelia live, as well as the latest information from the Akron Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Tapatio vs Morelia Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

USA Time: 11:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA and VIX +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tapatio vs Morelia: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?

This is the start time of the game grand final of the expansion league between Tapatio vs Morelia: of Saturday, May 20, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, May 20, 2023

00:05 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, May 20, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, May 20, 2023

00:05 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, May 20, 2023

21:05 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, May 20, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, May 20, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, May 20, 2023

3:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, May 20, 2023

23:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, May 20, 2023

23:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, May 20, 2023

21:05 hours

 In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Tv Azteca and Marca Claro.

Paraguay

Saturday, May 20, 2023

00:05 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, May 20, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, May 20, 2023

00:05 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, May 20, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

 

If you are going to play with people

The Akron will be the venue for this second leg, where both fans will be able to enjoy the game at 11:05 p.m. USA time. 

Admission for each ticket ranges from $50 to 100 pesos. With few tickets available, a full house is expected at the home of the herd.

Summary of the first leg

This was the first leg at Morelia's home, where the red-and-white team won 2-1 in the first leg. Scores by Juan Jesús Brigido (Tapatío) and Jonny Alexander Uchuari (Morelia).

Statements by Tapatío

Gerardo Espinoza, coach of the red and white team, spoke prior to the second leg of the final, making it clear that Morelia will attack with everything.


"Morelia will not give the match away, they will go with all their people, with their first team, they will go to fight, it will be a tough match, with the hope of getting a positive result".

Watch out for these players

José de Jesús González, is an element to follow for Tapatío with 2 goals in 4 games in the Expansion tournament, Tepa has not been able to do much in the subsidiary, he spent more time in the first team with 9 games in 256 minutes he could not score. 


But with his great soccer he has proven to be a complete striker, header and setter of assists. 


Jonny Alexander Uchuari with 15 games has scored 2 goals in the regular tournament and in the liguilla there were 2 goals scored by the Ecuadorian.

First leg lineups

Morelia: Santiago Ramírez, Diego García, Arturo Ledesma, Luis Pérez, Omar Islas, Javier Ibarra, Raúl Torres, Dennys Navarrete, Neder Hernández, Jonny Uchuari and José Flores.
Tapatío: Eduardo García, Juan Aguayo, Miguel Gómez, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Christopher Mora, Dylan Guajardo, Diego Campillo, Mateo Chávez and José González.
What happened in the first leg?

The red-and-white team won the first leg with goals from Juan Jesús Brigido, a great double from the Tapatío player, but Morelia tried to get stronger at home. Jonny Alexander Uchuari scored the goal that shortened the score, giving life to the Canarios. 
Brigido reached 5 goals in the championship, the youngster from Mexicali, Baja California will be one of the elements to follow for the next second leg, where he already showed us that with both legs he has a cannon.
The final score was 2-1 in the first leg, with a high probability that the Canaries will score a goal to send the game to overtime. The locals are expected to have some elements that are not used in the first team, such as Zahid Muñoz or Luis Olivas.
Photo: Tapatio
Photo: Tapatio
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga Expansion MX Match Tapatio vs Morelia Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
