Tapatio vs Morelia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Final

Follow here Tapatio vs Morelia Live Score
How to watch Tapatio vs Morelia Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA and VIX +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tapatio vs Morelia: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
00:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
00:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
3:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
21:05 hours
|
In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Tv Azteca and Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
00:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
00:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
If you are going to play with people
Admission for each ticket ranges from $50 to 100 pesos. With few tickets available, a full house is expected at the home of the herd.
¡EL PLAN PERFECTO SÍ EXISTE! 🏟️😍— Cantera Rojiblanca (@TapatioCD) May 19, 2023
Ven y disfruta de la FINAL con tu familia, pareja o amigos y acompaña al TAPATÍO a ganar el CAMPEONATO por solo $50🔥⚔️
🎟️¡Si aún no tienes tus boletos adquiérelos aquí!➡️ https://t.co/R9NYY97ppU pic.twitter.com/zfgU9aQMhJ
Summary of the first leg
Statements by Tapatío
"Morelia will not give the match away, they will go with all their people, with their first team, they will go to fight, it will be a tough match, with the hope of getting a positive result".
Watch out for these players
But with his great soccer he has proven to be a complete striker, header and setter of assists.
Jonny Alexander Uchuari with 15 games has scored 2 goals in the regular tournament and in the liguilla there were 2 goals scored by the Ecuadorian.
First leg lineups
Tapatío: Eduardo García, Juan Aguayo, Miguel Gómez, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Christopher Mora, Dylan Guajardo, Diego Campillo, Mateo Chávez and José González.
What happened in the first leg?
Brigido reached 5 goals in the championship, the youngster from Mexicali, Baja California will be one of the elements to follow for the next second leg, where he already showed us that with both legs he has a cannon.
The final score was 2-1 in the first leg, with a high probability that the Canaries will score a goal to send the game to overtime. The locals are expected to have some elements that are not used in the first team, such as Zahid Muñoz or Luis Olivas.