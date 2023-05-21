Monterrey vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Tigres match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Monterrey vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Tigres of May 20th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:06 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:06 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:06 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:06 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:06 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:06 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:06 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:06 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 3:06 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:06 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 10:06 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:06 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:06 PM to be confirmed

Last games Monterrey vs Tigres

The universitarios have not won two games in a row as visitors and in the most recent five games on any field they have barely managed a win.

Tigres 1-1 Monterrey, Clausura 2023

Tigres 0-1 Monterrey, Clausura 2023

Monterrey 0-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022

Tigres 2-0 Monterrey, Clausura 2022

Monterrey 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2021

Key Player Tigres

Although he started on the bench and was almost left out, Francisco Córdova has recovered and has become one of Robert Dante Siboldi's most trusted players, remembering that he scored in the first leg and had another one disallowed, so he will be looking to keep up his good level to help his team in this key game.
Key player Monterrey

One of the players who always manages to make a difference in how much or how little he appears is Maximiliano Meza, who scored the first goal at the Volcán with a stroke of genius combined with a mistake by Nahuel Guzmán.
Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 13 Diego Reyes, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 27 Jesús Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 17 Francisco Córdova, 6 Juan Vigón, 19 Guido Pizarro, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 16 Diego Lainez, 11 Nico López.
Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 15 Héctor Moreno, 4 Víctor Guzmán, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 Stefan Medina, 9 Germán Berterame, 27 Luis Romo, 16 Celso Ortiz, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori, 21 Alfonso González, 11 Maximiliano Meza.
Similar match

Head coach Robert Dante Siboldi confessed that he expects a similar game for the second leg, but his team will have to be intelligent to handle the different times and circumstances that arise, whether in favor or against.

"It will be a very similar match, we had moments of possession, so did they, we try not to relegate anything, they have the advantage, we are going to have to go for a goal, and emotional control is important, knowing how to manage the match, the tempo, the pace, a good reading of the game, and when we have control, score a goal, but Rayados won't go out looking for a goal when they have the advantage", he mentioned at the press conference.

What do the UANL Tigres need to do to reach the Liga MX Final?

On this occasion, Tigres did not take advantage in the first leg, as they had done in the Quarter-Finals, which is why they have no choice but to win to stay alive and spoil the party at the "Steel Giant". It will probably be a close game and they will not have to fall into desperation, considering that they have capable men up front who can, with a goal, score the elimination goal.
What do the Rayados de Monterrey need to advance?

It seems that the table is set for the Rayados de Monterrey to reach the Mexican Soccer Final once again and, to do so, they will have to win or tie with any score, as they favor their position in the general table, but the worst thing they could do would be to take care of their advantage, as their opponent has players who could make the difference at any moment.
The Kick-off

The Monterrey vs Tigres match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Monterrey vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
