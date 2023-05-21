Udinese vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Udinese vs Lazio Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Serie A is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Udinese vs Lazio live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Udinese vs LAzioLive in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Udinese - Lazio live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Lazio
Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni, Ciro Inmobile.
Last lineup Udinese
Silvestri, Becao, Bijol, Perez, Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie, Pereyra, Success.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Udinese vs Lazio will be Luca Pairetto; Fabrizio Lambardo, first line; Niccolo Pagliardini, second line; Nicolo Baroni, fourth assistant.
How does Lazio arrive?
On the other hand, the Lazio, coached by Maurizio Sarri Cooper, also needs the three points to stay in the area of European competition places for next season. Last matchday at home, the eagles managed to rescue a last minute draw against Lecce, thus adding a point units that serve them well in these instances of Serie A.Of the 35 matches they have played this season, Lazio have won 19, drawn 8 and lost 8, placing them in fourth position with 65 points, hoping to finish this soccer year in Champions League positions.
How does Udinese arrive?
The Bianconeri, coached by Andrea Sottil, have no aspirations of being able to enter European competitions next season due to the place they occupy in the standings. However, the Udinese wants to climb positions to be able to aspire to a place at least in the Conference League. The Udinese comes to this match after playing the 35th matchday against Fiorentina which ended in a defeat where the bianconeri returned home after losing 2-0. Udinese are currently in 12th place in Serie A with 46 points from 11 wins, 13 draws and 11 defeats.
Matchday 36 of Serie A
This Sunday, we will have a Serie A match that will close Sunday's 36th matchday. The Friuli Stadium will witness this clash of Lazio against Udinese. Both teams will want to continue adding during this season so they will seek to do so with a victory and thus continue climbing positions in this competition, especially Lazio that is securing its place in the next season of the Champions League. Will the local or visitors can achieve the victory the locals or visitors?
The match will be played at the Stadium Friuli
The match Udinese vs Lazio will be played at the Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 pm (ET).
Welcome, everyone!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Udinese vs Lazio Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!