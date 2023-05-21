Auxerre vs PSG Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the Auxerre vs PSG live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stade l'Abbé-Deschamps.
How to watch Auxerre vs PSG Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023.

USA Time: 2:45 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Messi case

After the Argentine ten was suspended by the French club for violating the rules where he went on a trip to Arabia, without permission from PSG. But later the fans demonstrated outside the PSG facilities against Messi, the club issued a statement that he would be suspended without pay and play.

A few days ago Lionel Messi reappeared in a game of Paris against Ajaccio, the Parisian team won 5 goals to zero, the Argentine played all 90 minutes and where he was seen playing good soccer, the Parisian fans did not avoid chants against Messi asking for his departure from Paris. The latest reports inform that Messi will not continue and will look for a new European club that will give him the possibility to play in the Champions League. But it is also rumored that the Argentine God has an offer from Saudi Arabian soccer, which could exceed the great salary that Cristiano Ronaldo has in that same league.

Closing with the information the president of the soccer club Barcelona Laporta, commented in an interview that they are making a plan for Messi to return to the Spanish team, a great mission will have to make the Barcelona so that all their accounts balance and they can register the Argentinean back to his home.

Photo: PSG
Watch out for this player

Kylian Mbappé is the player to follow in this match you should not lose sight of him if you are the defender or fan of this French player, every game he has proven to be the scorer that the Paris team and the French national team needs. With 26 goals in 31 games and 5 assists in Ligue 1. In the Champions League he was close to 8 goals, with 7 goals and 3 assists. Could this be Mbappé's penultimate season?
Photo: PSG
The home side wants to give PSG a scare

Auxerre need to win if they want to avoid relegation, with Nantes as a direct rival, so a win here against PSG would be the best victory for the home side. A draw or win would keep them alive, hoping for Nantes to lose to secure relegation.
Photo: Auxerre
Practically champions

Perhaps it will be another historic day for PSG after they are 3 rounds away from closing their participation in the French league, having the lead with 81 units, today below them are Lens and Marseille as the 2 closest candidates to the Parisian team. It would be a very catastrophic moment for PSG to lose these last 3 games and Lens to win their last 3 matches and thus be the league champion.

But in the event that PSG wins this game and the second place team draws or loses its match day 36, it would practically win the league with 84 points. That would take the Paris team into the direct qualification round of the Champions League as well as Lens. Unless Marseille can come from behind and overtake the second-place team on points.

Photo: PSG
Where will it be played?

The Stade l'Abbé-Deschamps is the home of Auxerre, with a capacity of 23,467 spectators. Located in Auxerre, France. Inaugurated on October 13, 1918, it has undergone two renovations to expand its capacity for Ligue 1 games.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Ligue 1 Match Auxerre vs PSG Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
