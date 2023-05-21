Auxerre vs PSG Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Auxerre vs PSG Live Score
How to watch Auxerre vs PSG Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:45 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Lorient vs Marsella: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
15:55 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
19:45 horas
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
13:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
14:05 horas
|
In Star +.
Messi case
A few days ago Lionel Messi reappeared in a game of Paris against Ajaccio, the Parisian team won 5 goals to zero, the Argentine played all 90 minutes and where he was seen playing good soccer, the Parisian fans did not avoid chants against Messi asking for his departure from Paris. The latest reports inform that Messi will not continue and will look for a new European club that will give him the possibility to play in the Champions League. But it is also rumored that the Argentine God has an offer from Saudi Arabian soccer, which could exceed the great salary that Cristiano Ronaldo has in that same league.
Closing with the information the president of the soccer club Barcelona Laporta, commented in an interview that they are making a plan for Messi to return to the Spanish team, a great mission will have to make the Barcelona so that all their accounts balance and they can register the Argentinean back to his home.
Watch out for this player
The home side wants to give PSG a scare
Practically champions
But in the event that PSG wins this game and the second place team draws or loses its match day 36, it would practically win the league with 84 points. That would take the Paris team into the direct qualification round of the Champions League as well as Lens. Unless Marseille can come from behind and overtake the second-place team on points.