River vs Platense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here River Plate vs Platense Juniors Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the River Plate vs Talleres Juniors live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch River Plate vs Platense Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023.

USA Time: 8:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for River Plate vs Platense: match for the in Argentine League Match?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Platense: of Saturday, Sunday, May 21, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

20:30 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

17:30 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

20:30 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

18:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

18:30 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

23:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

19:30 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Sunday, May 21 2023.

19:30 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

17:30 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

18:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

18:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

20:30 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, May 21, 2023.

19:30 hours

 In Star +.
5:45 AMan hour ago

River is playing for its life in the Libertadores

On May 25 against Sporting Cristal they will play for their lives to continue having life and possibilities of being in the second position. They only have 3 points above Cristal and The Strongest, tied on points. The leader is Fluminense with 9. River has one win and two losses. With 6 goals for and 10 against.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for these players

Nicolás Servetto with 16 games has scored 5 goals and 1 assist for Platense. He is the man in the box and the goal scorer. Being the top scorer, below Nicolás Castro with 3 and Ronaldo Martínez with 2 goals. On the side of River we have Lucas Beltrán with 22 years is element to follow by the Millonarios in 15 games has made 5 goals and 1 assist in league and in the liberators with 2 goals has in 3 games.

River plays for life in the Libertadores

Next May 25 against Sporting Cristal they are playing for their lives to continue having life and possibilities to be in the second position. They only have 3 points above Cristal and The Strongest, tied on points. The leader is Fluminense with 9. River has one win and two losses. With 6 goals for and 10 against.

5:35 AMan hour ago

How is Platense doing?

Today the Platense team with 20 points in the 16th position is not playing anything important at the moment, only to continue climbing positions, to leave the position with 5 draws, 6 defeats and 5 victories, they have scored 18 goals and 21 against. They are coming from a great moment after beating Racing by 3 goals to 0.
Photo: Platense
Photo: Platense
5:30 AMan hour ago

How does River arrive?

Los Millonarios arrive at this game today after a defeat against Talleres 2 goals to one today where it was a match with a very difficult and complicated game for River where the team was on the verge of rescuing a draw in the final moments. Today's defeat keeps them in the first position with 37 points, below San Lorenzo with 32 and Talleres with 30. Today, another defeat together with the draws could cause Los Millonarios to leave the first position, hoping that San Lorenzo does not score points.
Photo: River
Photo: River
5:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Argentine League Match River Plate vs Platense LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo