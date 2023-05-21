River vs Platense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here River Plate vs Platense Juniors Live Score
How to watch River Plate vs Platense Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for River Plate vs Platense: match for the in Argentine League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
17:30 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, May 21 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
17:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, May 21, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Star +.
River is playing for its life in the Libertadores
Watch out for these players
River plays for life in the Libertadores
Next May 25 against Sporting Cristal they are playing for their lives to continue having life and possibilities to be in the second position. They only have 3 points above Cristal and The Strongest, tied on points. The leader is Fluminense with 9. River has one win and two losses. With 6 goals for and 10 against.