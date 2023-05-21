Chivas vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chivas vs Pachuca in Liga MX Femenil
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Pachuca match in the Liga MX Femenil.
What time is Chivas vs Pachuca match for Liga MX Femenil?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Pachuca of March 21st in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how to watch Chivas Femenil vs Pachuca Femenil live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on FOX Sports.
If you want to watch Chivas Femenil vs Pachuca Femenil in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Historic
In an interview for Liga BBVA MX Femenil, Charlyn Corral spoke about what this championship represented, the challenges that came with it, among other issues.
"Very happy for this scoring championship, I worked hard for it. When you set personal goals you know that the road is not going to be easy and obviously, I think I competed against great rivals. You can lose or win, but I have always said that the most important thing is to always try and I think that I had tried before, but for x or z reasons it had not happened, but I believe that I never gave up, I never gave up, so today I can smile and enjoy it, look back and realize that it was all worth it," she told Liga MX Femenil.
Extra data:
Chivas still has players who played in both finals against Pachuca: Blanca Felix, Victoria Acevedo, Susan Bejarano and Anette Vazquez.
There are 3 players from both squads who have worn both jerseys: Michelle González, Janelly Farías and Vanessa Sánchez.
Alicia Cervantes is the top scorer against the Tuzas, with 5 goals. Joseline Montoya was the fourth player with the most crosses in the tournament with 64.
Carolina Jaramillo was the player with the most goals in the league with 15, 8 of which were assists.
Casandra Montero was the second player with the most recovered balls, with 191, and the fifth with the most successful passes with 739.
How is Pachuca coming?
The visitors are coming from a 3-3 draw against Chivas in the first leg of their last Liga MX Femenil match, with 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats in their last 5 matches, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up for this match.
Pachuca 3-3 Chivas, 18 May, 2023, Liga MX Womenil
Pachuca 3-0 Cruz Azul, 12 May, 2023, Liga MX Femenil
Chivas 4-4 Pachuca, 8 May, 2023, Liga MX Women
Pachuca 4-0 Atletico San Luis, 28 Apr, 2023, Liga MX Women
Atlas 1-1 Pachuca, 23 Apr, 2023, Liga MX Women
How are Chivas coming?
The local team tied 3-3 against Pachuca in the first leg in the previous Liga MX Femenil match. In their last 5 matches, they have a very good streak, with 3 draws, 1 loss and 1 win.
Pachuca 3-3 Chivas, 18 May, 2023, Liga MX Femenil
Tijuana 1-0 Chivas, 12 May, 2023, Liga MX Women
Chivas 4-4 Pachuca, 8 May, 2023, Liga MX Women
Tigres 1-1 Chivas, 28 Apr, 2023, Liga MX Women
Chivas 2-0 Cruz Azul, 22 Apr, 2023, Liga MX Women
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alicia Cervantes Herrera, Mexican forward of 29 years old has been in charge of being the scorer of Chivas this season always at the top, her performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, has managed to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 6 games played as a starter and 1 substitute, plus 10 goals and 0 assists, so it will seek to score in this phase and move forward.
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Veronica Charlyn Corral Ang, Mexican forward of 31 years old has been in charge of being the scorer of the Tuzas this season, her performance in the team has been good, having a total of 17 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, she has managed to excel and be crucial, having 20 goals in her account, plus 0 assists, she is even the scorer of the tournament, above her teammate Jenifer Hermoso by 2 goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Liga MX Femenil match between Chivas Femenil and Pachuca Femenil. The match will take place at Estadio Akron, at 7:00 pm.