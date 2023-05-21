Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Atlético de Madrid vs OsasunaLive Score Here
Speak up, Simeone!
“We have three games left (after Sunday) and the players want to play... Now we are facing a great opponent, with a great coach, who will try to be in Europe” , said Diego Simeone àgrave; media on Saturday. “Everyone has needs, just like we do.”
“As soon as they enter the stadium, see how the Metropolitano was today, and see the communion in the stands, it will be emotional, like when I went with my father to the stadium. Children look up to football players, so I hope they can play a great game”, he said.
"Entering the stadium, and seeing today the stage of the families that could be at Cívitas Metropolitano, you saw something very beautiful, that communion between the boys, the shirt and the players of football. I always remember when I was a boy and I went with my father to watch the games. It was exciting", emphasized the technician at a press conference.
"This Sunday, certainly in the stadium, at a very good time, there will be a lot of people, especially a lot of boys. And boys look up to football players. Hope they can make a great game for all the kids that will be in the stadium. stadium", emphasized Simeone.
"These six-, seven-, eight-, nine-year-olds who have already are starting to live and feel the game, it is It's a very pleasant communion between father and son, mother and daughter, coming to see your team with its colors, with its people, with the people who usually sit in the same place on Sundays as you. have at home... É This is a fantastic family plan and we, especially in our stadium, are the best. It is one of the strengths we have”, he continued.
"The good thing is! that we have three games in the week", said Simeone, referring to the successive games against Osasuna -this Sunday-, Espanol-next Wednesday- and Real Sociedade-next Sunday-. "At the end of the season, what the players want most is It's good that they have three games a week", he insisted.
nothing decided until now. (about the mathematical classification for the Champions League)... And think about the rival we have this Sunday, who is in the middle of the season. having a very good season and year after year he continues to grow with his coach. It is a team that plays well, has a good pace and will focus on reaching the top of the table to be able to be in Europe next season”, he said.
“All the games we have all have needs like us to finish in the best possible way”, added Simeone, whose team disputes the second place with Real Madrid, two points above, before receiving the Osasuna, in the competition for Europe. It is ninth and still has the Conference League at its fingertips. seventh place in the ranking.''
"The GOOD IS; THAT WE HAVE THREE GAMES IN THE WEEK"
Atlético had won nine of the last ten games, until the end of the season. last Sunday's 1-0 loss to Elche . "We were playing really good games and we didn’t play a good first half, mostly. In the second, we had situations to, if they had been blunt, take the game. But it didn’t happen", he said. said.
"All teams always suffer injuries during the season. Of the six injuries you experienced. (journalist) is scoring, three are not muscular... right? So, you have to be careful with your words. There are three. The problem with Oblak's back, the problem with his foot. from Savic and Reinildo's knee problem. So is it not? the same thing”, he warned.
" injured players. É a game of contact, of intensity and that can happen normally. We've been luckier for years because of it and there have been years. others that we are less lucky and have more players out of games, which is what matters to all of us," he added.
Atletico Madrid likely!
How does Atletico Madrid arrive?
Open quotes!
“I hope Atletico Madrid in the second round which, in addition to the game the other day in Elche, I think will have a great second round. finding the goal easily too, they are a brave, daring team and I think they are in a very good moment. I hope that Atletico Madrid and I also hope that Osasuna with a lot of to win the game with our weapons. I think we arrived at a good moment and we have to validate in a complicated scenario”, he commented.
“Before a game, I am always optimistic, but I think this year we broke the pattern in that. Things that we had not been able to achieve, to face powerful teams, to be able to win the this type of team, to be able to make a good final… All of these people have to give this confidence to at least visualize that this can only be given. what lies ahead tomorrow. But the first step is to take the next step. we are convinced that we can win there; tomorrow ", recognized Jagoba Arrasate about his team's options tomorrow; in the stadium of the third placed of LaLiga Santander. In addition, he added: “ You spend 34 days in these positions and, suddenly, you realize that in a week you will play practically everything.''