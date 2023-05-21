West Ham vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League
Image: VAVEL Brazil

11:00 PM15 minutes ago

How and where to watch the West Ham vs Leeds United match live?

If you want to watch the game West Ham vs Leeds United live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo,  USA Network

If you want to directly stream it: SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 PM20 minutes ago

What time is West Ham vs Leeds United match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Leeds United of 21th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am:  ESPN, Star+

Bolivia 8:30 am: ESPN, Star+

Brazil 9:30 am: ESPN, Star+

Chile 9:30 am: ESPN, Star+

Colombia 7:30 am: SESPN, Star+

Ecuador 7:30 am: ESPN, Star+

USA 8:30 am ET: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, USA Network, NBC Sports App

Spain 2:30 pm: DAZN

Mexico 6:30 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 8:30 am: ESPN, Star+

Peru 7:30 am: ESPN, Star+

Uruguay 9:30 am: ESPN, Star+

Venezuela 8:30 am: ESPN, Star+

10:50 PM25 minutes ago

Speak up, Sam Allardyce!

"We will fight to the end, but fight with the right temperament and control, don't lose control and don't lose the game plan. We can probably guess the team that will be picked, but it's very difficult to pick this one because obviously looking at Brentford last week, they made nine changes. 

Our preparation is to try as best we can to predict a team and how West Ham will play, then practice against that offensively and defensively.  We won't really know what the team will be until we get the email telling us what team he [David Moyes] has chosen. 

Maybe we need to talk to the players a little bit before they leave, they may change teams, but they play the same way. But, I am pleased for him [Moyes], I have known him for many years, I recommended Preston to hire him many years ago.

We need to see what West Ham did last night and last week at Brentford, then see who we have available to choose a system that suits our team that is available and/or compete against West Ham."

10:45 PM30 minutes ago

Leeds' situation

Luis Sinisterra, with an ankle injury, Tyler Adams, and Stuart Dallas, both with thigh problems, are Sam Allardyce's absentees. Liam Cooper, groin injury, and Roca, knee injury, are doubts. Junior Firpo will serve his suspension.
10:40 PM35 minutes ago

Speak up, David Moyes!

"It's something we are all satisfied with. We came back from Alkmaar, got some sleep and are getting ready for what comes next. That's the way soccer is. The games come thick and fast. And we have to prepare for the next game. Unfortunately, it has brought a lot of news and a lot of time, but we are not getting by the fact that we have reached a final. It is a brilliant achievement. We made a semifinal last year and a final this year. And I'm very pleased, but we have Leeds United coming up now and I need to be prepared for that.
We can still go up the table if we win games and that's what I'm looking at. But we have to get ready again. And that's part of playing soccer from Thursday to Sunday. But this is a great opportunity when you get to the final and hopefully the atmosphere inside the stadium on Sunday will give us a real chance to play without as much pressure as we have for a long time. And maybe give the players a chance to show the levels they can reach. Leeds United are in a position where they need to try and win. And will try everything to do so.

We had to make some decisions against Brentford last week. And we played the first match of the semi-final and that forced me to make some decisions. And often, when your decision doesn't go well, you get mentions and we had to leave people out to get to the final. And we did that. We also have some decisions to make this week.

We have not been in this position all season and we will show the fans in the last home game what we can do. 

And at the moment we have a European final and if someone had said when I came back to West Ham: let's finish sixth, seventh and then get to the semi-final and then the final. I would have said no chance. So during that time, I think everyone has given the fans a chance to shout."

10:35 PM40 minutes ago
10:30 PMan hour ago

West Ham's situation

David Moyes will not be able to count on Scamacca, due to knee surgery.
10:25 PMan hour ago

Whites

Leeds United is in a delicate situation, in the relegation zone, precisely in 18th place with 31 points - two less than Everton, the first team out of the red. The Whites have won in their last five games three defeats and two draws.
10:20 PMan hour ago

Hammers

West Ham qualified, in midweek, for the Conference League final, where they will face Fiorentina. In the English championship, they stumbled against Brentford in the last round. The Hammers are in 15th position with 37 points.
10:15 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

West Ham vs Leeds United live this Sunday (21), at the London Olympic Stadium at 9:30 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 37th round of the competition.
10:10 PMan hour ago

