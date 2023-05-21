West Ham vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the West Ham vs Leeds United match live?
What time is West Ham vs Leeds United match for Premier League?
Argentina 9:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Chile 9:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: SESPN, Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: ESPN, Star+
USA 8:30 am ET: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, USA Network, NBC Sports App
Spain 2:30 pm: DAZN
Mexico 6:30 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 8:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Peru 7:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: ESPN, Star+
Speak up, Sam Allardyce!
Our preparation is to try as best we can to predict a team and how West Ham will play, then practice against that offensively and defensively. We won't really know what the team will be until we get the email telling us what team he [David Moyes] has chosen.
Maybe we need to talk to the players a little bit before they leave, they may change teams, but they play the same way. But, I am pleased for him [Moyes], I have known him for many years, I recommended Preston to hire him many years ago.
We need to see what West Ham did last night and last week at Brentford, then see who we have available to choose a system that suits our team that is available and/or compete against West Ham."
Leeds' situation
Speak up, David Moyes!
We can still go up the table if we win games and that's what I'm looking at. But we have to get ready again. And that's part of playing soccer from Thursday to Sunday. But this is a great opportunity when you get to the final and hopefully the atmosphere inside the stadium on Sunday will give us a real chance to play without as much pressure as we have for a long time. And maybe give the players a chance to show the levels they can reach. Leeds United are in a position where they need to try and win. And will try everything to do so.
We had to make some decisions against Brentford last week. And we played the first match of the semi-final and that forced me to make some decisions. And often, when your decision doesn't go well, you get mentions and we had to leave people out to get to the final. And we did that. We also have some decisions to make this week.
We have not been in this position all season and we will show the fans in the last home game what we can do.
And at the moment we have a European final and if someone had said when I came back to West Ham: let's finish sixth, seventh and then get to the semi-final and then the final. I would have said no chance. So during that time, I think everyone has given the fans a chance to shout."
If you want to directly stream it: SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!