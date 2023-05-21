Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star+
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 4:30 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 9:30 am on Sky
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who developed the most, Bellingham is one of Dortmund's new jewels and, after Haaland's departure, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, as well as being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him become one of the most important references for England in the 2022 World Cup.
How does Dortmund arrive?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, the BVB has presented 7 new additions, among which Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan stand out. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund finished the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against those from Bavaria. It is for this reason that the forward and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarterfinals.
Ermedin Demirovic, a must see player!
The Augsburg striker is one of the great figures of the team and one of the future promises of the Bosnia and Herzegovina team. During last season he was one of the top references of the team's offense, he participated in 30 games where he has achieved 8 goals and 6 assists, in all team competitions. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Bundesliga will open the doors to more calls with his country's senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level.
How does Augsburg get here?
Augsburg continues this season in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting for you against the mid-table teams to try to get a place in a UEFA championship. On this occasion, Leipzig has presented various signings, including Dion Beljo, Ermedin Demirovic, Mergim Berisha, Arne Maier and Nathanael Mbuku. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team. Augsburg's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Augsburg finished the 2021-2022 season in fourteenth place, 5 points from the relegation zone. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Bundesliga and avoiding being left out of the European championship zone. At the moment they are in the thirteenth position with 34 points, after 9 wins, 7 draws and 16 losses.
Where's the game?
The WWK Arena located in the city of Augsburg will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 30,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
