Israel vs Colombia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch U20 World Cup Match
Image: El Colombiano

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Israel vs Colombia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Israel vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Israel vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Israel vs Colombia live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Israel vs Colombia match for U20 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Israel vs Colombia of May 21st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 2:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 1:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 2:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go

1:15 AMan hour ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Yáser Asprilla stands out. The 19-year-old striker has emerged as one of the great promises of the Colombian team due to his direct departure to English soccer, where he has shown his first signs of quality in the second division. 

1:10 AMan hour ago

Key player - Israel

In Israel, the presence of Oscar Gloukh stands out. The 19-year-old midfielder is already considered by his teammates as a beast and his outstanding performances started in the UEFA European Championship U-20 2022, in which he scored four goals, including a great goal in the final to put his team provisionally ahead.

1:05 AMan hour ago

Statements - Hector Cardenas (Colombia coach)

"Competitiveness is important and this national team has learned to compete, it has been one of the items on which we have insisted the most in mental preparation, because in Colombia we cannot ignore that there is always talent, but this is a generation that has been transcending and has shown significant changes, also showing that we can not only generate good soccer, but we have to get used to win. We are very satisfied with the team we have and we hope to leave the name of Colombia very high".

1:00 AMan hour ago

Statements - Ofir Haim (Israel coach)

"Our goal is to promote the players, and it is true that Oscar and Tokolomati are two excellent players, but as in the Euro Cup, the players, and especially Oscar, went ahead even now. you will hear about new names that will be heard all over Europe and the world." "We did not just make this achievement, the task is very difficult and the teams at home are at a very high level, but we are the Israeli team and we will do something great. We believe it wholeheartedly. In my dreams I go very far and I say things to the players in the locker room that I don't want to say to the media. The main goal is to reach the round of 16 and as for the other goals, I will keep them for the time being."
12:55 AMan hour ago

Colombia

Colombia starts its participation in the World Cup with high expectations, taking into account that its level in the South American was from less to more and hopes that the continuity of several of its players in the team will help to raise the level and the demand that the team must have in this kind of matches.

The team coached by Héctor Cárdenas will have an interesting challenge, facing a team that will play for the first time in a World Cup and will want to show its potential.

12:50 AMan hour ago

Israel

Israel is one of the debutant teams in a U20 World Cup and will want to leave a great image, after the good performance in the qualifying phase, where they were part of Group B along with: England, Austria and Serbia, to surprise against all odds and qualify second in their zone.

The fact that in the semifinals they defeated a candidate like France, and in the final against England, another of the great powers and the champion of the European Championship, makes them look like one of the teams that can surprise in the competition.

12:45 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium

The Israel vs Colombia match will be played at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium, located in the city of La Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 53,000 spectators.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the U20 World Cup match: Israel vs Colombia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo