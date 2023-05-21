Israel vs Colombia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch U20 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Israel vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW
What time is Israel vs Colombia match for U20 World Cup?
Argentina: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 2:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 1:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 2:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Key player - Colombia
In Colombia, the presence of Yáser Asprilla stands out. The 19-year-old striker has emerged as one of the great promises of the Colombian team due to his direct departure to English soccer, where he has shown his first signs of quality in the second division.
Key player - Israel
In Israel, the presence of Oscar Gloukh stands out. The 19-year-old midfielder is already considered by his teammates as a beast and his outstanding performances started in the UEFA European Championship U-20 2022, in which he scored four goals, including a great goal in the final to put his team provisionally ahead.
Statements - Hector Cardenas (Colombia coach)
"Competitiveness is important and this national team has learned to compete, it has been one of the items on which we have insisted the most in mental preparation, because in Colombia we cannot ignore that there is always talent, but this is a generation that has been transcending and has shown significant changes, also showing that we can not only generate good soccer, but we have to get used to win. We are very satisfied with the team we have and we hope to leave the name of Colombia very high".
Statements - Ofir Haim (Israel coach)
Colombia
Colombia starts its participation in the World Cup with high expectations, taking into account that its level in the South American was from less to more and hopes that the continuity of several of its players in the team will help to raise the level and the demand that the team must have in this kind of matches.
The team coached by Héctor Cárdenas will have an interesting challenge, facing a team that will play for the first time in a World Cup and will want to show its potential.
Israel
Israel is one of the debutant teams in a U20 World Cup and will want to leave a great image, after the good performance in the qualifying phase, where they were part of Group B along with: England, Austria and Serbia, to surprise against all odds and qualify second in their zone.
The fact that in the semifinals they defeated a candidate like France, and in the final against England, another of the great powers and the champion of the European Championship, makes them look like one of the teams that can surprise in the competition.