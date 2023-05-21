Emmen vs Feyenoord: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Emmen-Feyenoord on TV and in real time?
When is the Emmen-Feyenoord match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Feyenoord:
Probabel Emmen:
Mission: to escape relegation
In this most recent encounter, Emmen conceded all five goals in the first half and went to the locker room trailing 5-0. Then, in the fifth minute of the second half, they reduced the deficit through Richairo Zivkovic, but did not have the strength to seek a basically impossible reaction.
Now coach Dick Lukkien is trying to get his squad back on track after the rout to try to gain a foothold. And he counts on players like goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart, defenders Miguel Araujo and Mike te Wierik, midfielders Ahmed El Messaoudi and Mark Diemers, and forwards Ole Romeny and Richairo Zivkovic.
Mission: Stick to the schedule!
Feyenoord has players such as goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, defenders David Hancko, Lutsharel Geertruida and Marcus Pedersen, midfielders Orkun Kokcu, Mats Wieffer and Sebastian Szymanski, and forwards Igor Passion and Santiago Giménez.
Feyenoord:
At the moment, the Rotterdam city club is the sole leader with 79 points from 32 games. The campaign is excellent, with 24 wins, seven draws and one defeat. They have scored 78 goals and conceded 28 goals so far. In the national league, the team has not lost in 25 games, with 19 wins and six draws. In other words, an enviable unbeaten streak.
Feyenoord's title confirmation came with a 3-0 home win over Go Ahead Eagles. The Eagles went 2-0 up in the first half, with goals from Oussama Idrissi and Santiago Giménez. And, in the second half, Brazilian Igor Paixão scored the third goal to secure the title once and for all.
FC Emmen:
Thus, the team would have to compete in the relegation playoff at this point. That is, to face a promotion candidate from the Eerste Divisie to the Eredivisie to see whether it rises or Emmen falls. So the team still has the goal of moving up a position and escaping the threat of relegation.
Excelsior Rotterdam, 15th and last who would be guaranteed a place in the Dutch top flight at the moment, have 29 points. So the fight promises to be good to escape the relegation playoff.
TIME AND PLACE!
Feyenoord are already the defending Dutch champions. The team won the title last round after beating the Go Ahead Eagles. During the campaign Feyenoord won 24 games, drew seven and lost six of them. On the other hand, Emmen are fighting to avoid the drop. Along the way, the team has won only six games, drawn 10 and lost 16 of them.
The match for Emmen-Feyenoord is at 8:30 am ET in the De Oude Meerdijk Stadium in Emmen, the Netherlands.
Welcome and welcome to the Emmen vs Feyenoord live score
Feyenoord is doing a good campaign and is already the Dutch champion in advance. Therefore, the team should just stick to the table. Emmem is having a very average campaign, and now wants to eliminate the chance of relegation. They are currently in 16th place with only 28 points, and are the first team inside the relegation zone.
Both teams face each other in the 33rd round of the Eredivisie 2022/23. The match between the 1st and the 16th place of the Dutch Championship takes place at the De Oude Meerdijk Stadium in Emmen, the Netherlands, at 08:30 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Dutch here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
Premier League Round 33
Date: 21 May 2023
Time: 8:30 AM ET
Venue: De Oude Meerdijk Stadium, Emmen, The Netherlands
Broadcast: Star+.