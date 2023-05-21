Brighton x Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Brighton-Southampton match on TV and in real time?
Losses for Southampton:
For this away game, coach Rubén Sellés is without his starting defender Bella-Kotchap. As a result, Brazilian Lyanco, ex-São Paulo, is expected to take over the starting line-up. Juan Larios, Livramento, Perraud, Salisu and Che Adams are injured and remain out.
Losses for Brighton:
Probable lineup for Southampton:
Probable line-up for Brighton:
Southampton:
Since then, it has scored only on three occasions. In the other eight matches they left the field defeated. This situation cannot be limited only to problems on the pitch. The club, which had changes in its shareholder control, went through a turbulent process of change of command with changes in key positions in the soccer management, including in the youth soccer categories.
Brighton:
On Sunday, May 14, they had put in a great performance, beating Arsenal, 3-0, at the Emirates Stadium. The game required a great effort from the players and forced coach Roberto de Zerbi to promote a rotation of the squad for the duel with Newcastle. Thus, Brighton was unable to replicate their good performances. Even though they had the ball 66% of the time, they managed to create only eight shooting chances. They hit the target on only two occasions.
TIME AND PLACE!
Brighton are in 6th position in the Premier League table with their 58 points, one above 7th placed Tottenham. The two of them, plus Aston Villa, are fighting for one of the spots in the Europa League 2023/24. Winning the last two games is the most effective formula to achieve the goal. Therefore, they need to win this duel now.
Southampton are already relegated from the Premier League. In last place with 24 points, and with only six in contention, the Saints can no longer surpass Everton's 32, which is the first team outside the Z4. Thus, they embark on their second relegation in PL history, the other being in the 2004/05 season.
The ball starts rolling for Brighton-Southampton at 10am at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England.
Welcome and welcome to the Brighton vs Southampton live score
The hosts are not coming from a good performance after losing to Newcastle 4-1 last Thursday. But the Seagulls' season is regular, occupying the sixth position with 58 points.
Southampton, on the other hand, are living a drama, occupying the last position with 24 points, and have no more chances to remain in the first division of the Premier League.
Both teams face each other in a late match of the 37th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 6th and 20th placed teams takes place at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton, England, at 9 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
Premier League Round 37
Date: May 21, 2023
Time: 09 AM ET
Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.