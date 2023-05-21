Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023
Image: VAVEL

2:00 AM19 minutes ago

1:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Manchester City vs Chelsea match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Chelsea of May 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Brasil: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Chile: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Colombia: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Estados Unidos (ET): 11:00 AM en NBC y Telemundo

España: 5:00 PM por confirmar

México: 9:00 AM en Paramount Plus y Claro video

Paraguay: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Perú: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Uruguay: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

1:50 AM29 minutes ago

Last games Manchester City vs Chelsea

The Citizens have won six consecutive games on any pitch and in any competition against the Blues, with their most recent defeat coming in the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final when they lost by the narrowest of margins.

Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea, FA Cup season 2023

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League season 2023

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup season 2022

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, Premier League season 2022

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League season 2021

1:45 AM34 minutes ago

Key Player Chelsea

João Félix arrived this season to the blue team and has had good performances, however, he has not been able to show the level he once had with Atletico Madrid and this type of clashes could be key to show why they paid so much for him.
1:40 AM39 minutes ago

Key player Manchester City

Erling Haaland's goal productivity has been impressive and in one season he broke the Premier League record. He will also be doubly inspired as he looks to win the league title and keep scoring to contribute to a possible celebration in front of his home fans.
1:35 AM44 minutes ago

Last lineup Chelsea

16 Édouard Mendy, 4 Benoit Badiashile, 6 Thiago Silva, 67 Lewis Hall, 14 Trevoh Chalobah, 5 Enzo Fernández, 23 Conor Gallagher, 8 Mateo Kovacic, 11 João Félix, 17 Raheem Sterling, 31 Noni Madueke.
1:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Manchester City

31 Ederson, 14 Aymeric Laporte, 3 Rúben Dias, 25 Manuel Akanji, 2 Kyle Walker, 19 Julián Álvarez, 8 Ilkay Gündogan, 16 Rodri, 9 Erling Haaland, 47 Phil Foden, 26 Riyad Mahrez.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Chelsea: getting off the ground

Chelsea's directors never imagined that they would have a campaign to forget in all competitions and in the Premier League they have had a campaign to forget, so much so that next season they will not play in any international tournament and the best they could do would be to spoil City's possible title party and at home.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Manchester City: not to relax the brand

Although the title looked very complicated, Manchester City could become champions this very day because Arsenal could reach a maximum of 87 points and City, with 85 points, in case of victory would reach 88 and with a pending game would be proclaimed once again champion of England, highlighting that one of the fundamental aspects of the season was to have beaten the Gunners on a couple of occasions, and with authority. The last remaining matches are the pending duel against Brighton and the last one against Brentford, both away.
1:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Manchester City vs Chelsea match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
1:10 AMan hour ago

