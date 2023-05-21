Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score in Premier League 2023
What time is Manchester City vs Chelsea match for Premier League 2023?
Argentina: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Brasil: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Chile: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Colombia: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Estados Unidos (ET): 11:00 AM en NBC y Telemundo
España: 5:00 PM por confirmar
México: 9:00 AM en Paramount Plus y Claro video
Paraguay: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Perú: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Uruguay: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Last games Manchester City vs Chelsea
Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea, FA Cup season 2023
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League season 2023
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup season 2022
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, Premier League season 2022
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League season 2021