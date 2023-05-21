Hibernian vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Rangers line-up
For their part, Rangers may line up with the following eleven to face Aberdeen . Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Gibson, Sorensen, Mclean, Gabriel Sara, Marquinhos, Nunez, Hernandez and Idah.
Possible Hibernian line-up
Johnson may field the following eleven to face Norwich. Marshall, Miller, Riley, Hanlon, Cadden, Stevenson, Newell, Youan, Henderson, Jeggo and Nisbet.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Hibernian vs Rangers of 21st May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM,
Bolivia: 8:00 AM.
Brasil: 8:00 AM.
Chile: 7:00 AM.
Colombia: 6:00 AM.
Ecuador: 6:00 AM.
USA (ET): 6:00 AM.
Spain: 1:00 PM,
Mexico: 5:00 AM.
Paraguay: 8:00 AM.
Peru: 8:00 AM.
Uruguay: 8:00 AM.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Hibernian vs Rangers can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 344 times, where Rangers have won more matches than their rival, with a difference of 138 victories. Rangers have won 203 times, while Hibernian have won in 65 matches. In 76 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Hibernian standings
On the other hand, Hibernian is in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership, and with several rounds to go they are still fighting for a place in European competitions. Johnson's team has 48 points, two points behind the chasing St. Mirren and four points behind Heart of Midlothian. At home, they are the third best visitors of the six competitors in this Scottish final series with 18 points out of a possible 57, having won on five occasions, three draws and ten defeats.
Rangers standings
Rangers have 85 points, which puts them in second place. They are eleven points behind Celtic, who are the Scottish Premiership champions. The visitors have nothing to play for as they have secured their Champions League qualification position for next season and have a big cushion over the third-placed team. As visitors, they have collected 35 points in 17 possible rounds, having won 11 games, two draws and four defeats.
Last game for the Rangers
Rangers had a great victory at their home stadium against first-placed Celtic, who were celebrating the championship title. The result of the match was 3-0 where the home side won convincingly. In the first part of the match, the home team took advantage of the good start to score thanks to Cantwell. After half an hour, Souttar scored the second and increased the difference to two goals. The first half ended 2-0 to Rangers. In the 70th minute, Saka put the final goal on the scoreboard to leave the home side as winners against their great rivals in Scottish soccer.
Hibernian's last match
Hibernian were held to a goalless draw by Aberdeen, third placed in the Scottish Premiership. The match was on the side of the visitors who attacked more, as they were playing for the approach to the fourth place. However, the eleven shots they took were not enough to score a goal. In the end, the points were shared in a very slow game without much intensity, except for some stretches of the match.