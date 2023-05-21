Napoli vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM19 minutes ago

Tune in here Napoli vs Inter Live Score in Serie A 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Inter match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
1:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Napoli vs Inter match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Inter of May 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Brasil: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Chile: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Colombia: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Estados Unidos (ET): 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

España: 5:00 PM por confirmar

México: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Paraguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Perú: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Uruguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

1:50 AM29 minutes ago

Last games Napoli vs Inter

The Neapolitan team has seven consecutive games without defeating its opponent, and has not beaten them at home since the 2019 season. In the last five matches they have two draws and three defeats.

Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli, Serie A season 2023

Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan, season 2022 Serie A

Inter Milan 3-2 Napoli, 2021 Serie A season

Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan, season 2021 Serie A

Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli, 2020 Serie A season

1:45 AM34 minutes ago

Key Player Inter

The Belgian Romelu Lukaku has had a clear resurgence in recent months, especially after the break of the FIFA Day, where he took possession of the starting lineup and began to score goals wholesale, as last weekend when he collaborated with two goals in the 4-2 thrashing of Sassuolo, so he will look to repeat it this Sunday away.
1:40 AM39 minutes ago

Key player Napoli

One of the key players to win the Serie A championship was Victor Osimhen, who arrived with a not-so-interesting poster and that cost him his process of adaptation to the Italian league, but once he got it there was no one who could contain him due to his speed, technique, but above all his good technique that helped Napoli to get many points to conquer the shield again.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
1:35 AM44 minutes ago

Last lineup Inter

1 Samir Handanovic, 6 Stefan de Vrij, 15 Francesco Acerbi, 33 Danilo D'Ambrosio, 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 5 Roberto Gagliardini, 77 Marcelo Brozovic, 32 Federico Dimarco, 12 Raoul Bellanova, 11 Joaquin Correa, 90 Romelu Lukaku.
1:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Napoli

95 Pierluigi Gollini, 5 Juan Jesus, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 17 Mathias Olivera, 19 Bartosz Bereszynski, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 99 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 23 Alessio Zerbin, 7 Eljif Elmas.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Inter Milan: Keeping Champions League places

Although they can no longer be league champions, they are in the direct fight to qualify directly to the UEFA Champions League and therefore they must not slacken their pace so that they can even be overall runners-up and take that privilege away from Juventus. It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday they played the second leg of the Semifinal against AC Milan, where they managed to come out on top and will play for the title in the following weeks.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Napoli: no relaxation

Although they have already won the title and have nothing "interesting" to play for, Napoli cannot be overconfident, remembering that they have just lost as visitors against Monza and that, in addition, since the last break due to the FIFA matchday they have considerably lowered their level, as this was one of the key factors to have been left out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of AC Milan.
1:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Napoli vs Inter match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Napoli vs Inter!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo