Napoli vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

Tune in here Napoli vs Inter Live Score in Serie A 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Inter match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Napoli vs Inter match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Inter of May 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Brasil: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Chile: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Colombia: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Estados Unidos (ET): 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
España: 5:00 PM por confirmar
México: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Paraguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Perú: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Uruguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Last games Napoli vs Inter
The Neapolitan team has seven consecutive games without defeating its opponent, and has not beaten them at home since the 2019 season. In the last five matches they have two draws and three defeats.
Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli, Serie A season 2023
Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan, season 2022 Serie A
Inter Milan 3-2 Napoli, 2021 Serie A season
Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan, season 2021 Serie A
Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli, 2020 Serie A season
Key Player Inter
The Belgian Romelu Lukaku has had a clear resurgence in recent months, especially after the break of the FIFA Day, where he took possession of the starting lineup and began to score goals wholesale, as last weekend when he collaborated with two goals in the 4-2 thrashing of Sassuolo, so he will look to repeat it this Sunday away.
Key player Napoli
One of the key players to win the Serie A championship was Victor Osimhen, who arrived with a not-so-interesting poster and that cost him his process of adaptation to the Italian league, but once he got it there was no one who could contain him due to his speed, technique, but above all his good technique that helped Napoli to get many points to conquer the shield again.
Last lineup Inter
1 Samir Handanovic, 6 Stefan de Vrij, 15 Francesco Acerbi, 33 Danilo D'Ambrosio, 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 5 Roberto Gagliardini, 77 Marcelo Brozovic, 32 Federico Dimarco, 12 Raoul Bellanova, 11 Joaquin Correa, 90 Romelu Lukaku.
Last lineup Napoli
95 Pierluigi Gollini, 5 Juan Jesus, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 17 Mathias Olivera, 19 Bartosz Bereszynski, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 99 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 23 Alessio Zerbin, 7 Eljif Elmas.
Inter Milan: Keeping Champions League places
Although they can no longer be league champions, they are in the direct fight to qualify directly to the UEFA Champions League and therefore they must not slacken their pace so that they can even be overall runners-up and take that privilege away from Juventus. It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday they played the second leg of the Semifinal against AC Milan, where they managed to come out on top and will play for the title in the following weeks.
Napoli: no relaxation
Although they have already won the title and have nothing "interesting" to play for, Napoli cannot be overconfident, remembering that they have just lost as visitors against Monza and that, in addition, since the last break due to the FIFA matchday they have considerably lowered their level, as this was one of the key factors to have been left out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of AC Milan.
The Kick-off
The Napoli vs Inter match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Napoli vs Inter!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.