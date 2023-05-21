Nigeria vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria vs Dominican Republic Live Score in U-20 World Cup 2023
What time is Nigeria vs Dominican Republic match for U-20 World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nigeria vs Dominican Republic of May 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on TyC Sports
Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
The Stadium
The Maldivas Argentinas stadium is located in Mendoza, which was inaugurated in 1978, but was remodeled in 2011 and can hold up to 42,500 fans. Throughout its history, it has hosted the following teams: Deportivo Maipú, Gimnasia y Esgrima, Godoy Cruz, Huracán Las Heras, Independiente Rivadavia, San Martín and the Argentine national soccer team.
How is the Dominican Republic doing?
For the first time in its history in any tournament of any category, Dominican Republic qualified to the World Cup after reaching the Concacaf Final and losing it against the United States, so what they do here will be a great prize for a nation that does not usually shine in soccer. The next match will be against Brazil and they will finish against Italy with the mission to make a splash.
How will Nigeria fare?
Nigeria is one of the great powers with age limit, where they are usually complicated opponents because of their speed. Although they have never won the title, they have twice finished runners-up in 1989 and 2005. On Wednesday they will play their second match against Italy and will close the phase against Brazil.
Group D
Nigeria and the Dominican Republic were placed in Group D, highlighting that they will have a very complicated section because they will also face Italy and Brazil.
Change of venue
It should be recalled that this championship was originally scheduled to be held in Indonesia, but as it did not comply with security conditions and due to conflicts with Israel, FIFA decided to remove the venue and granted it days later and urgently to Argentina, a team that had not qualified and will now host the tournament.
The Kick-off
The Nigeria vs Dominican Republic match will be played at the Malvinas Argentina Stadium, in Mendoza, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
