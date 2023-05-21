Sporting vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Sporting x Benfica match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Where and how to watch the Sporting x Benfica match on TV and in real time?
33rd round of Primeira Liga
Date: 21 May 2023
Time: 3:30 pm ET
Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.
Probable Benfica:
Probable Sporting:
Losses:
Benfica: Julian Draxler is out with an ankle injury.
HISTORIC!
Sporting:
The team from Funchal scored in the tenth minute. Vitor Costa scored. It was Marítimo's only shot in the encounter in which they only built two opportunities to shoot. The reaction of the Lion took time. It happened only in the final stretch of the second stage. Counted on the own goal of Matheus Costa to leave the score again on equal terms. The turnaround was consolidated in the 48th minute. With an assist from Paulinho, Coates scored.
Benfica:
In the second half, Musa, at 42 and 44 minutes, completed the service leaving the club with 83 points (27 wins, two draws and three losses). Not only did it keep the lead in the Portuguese League, but also the advantage of four points in comparison to Porto, second place. This scenario opens up the possibility that he may even take the field this Sunday as champion. For this, it is only necessary that Porto do not win the duel against Famalicão, on the opponent's soil, scheduled for Saturday, May 20.
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica is the favorite to win the Liga Portugal title. The team was eliminated from the Champions League to Inter Milan. Now the focus is total on the Primeira Liga Bwin, where they have 83 points and lead alone.
Sporting comes from a series of four straight wins and is in contention for a spot in the Champions League 2023/24, with 70 points, while Braga, third, has 74. In this round, the Lions seek to prevent rival Benfica from winning the title, which can be confirmed in case of victory for the opponent.
Benfica are overwhelming favorites, despite being away from home. The ball starts rolling for Sporting x Benfica, at 3:30 pm ET, at the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal.