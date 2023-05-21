Sporting vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
The match between Sporting x Benfica will start at 3:30 pm ET, being played at the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal, in the 33rd round of the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service STAR+.
Where and how to watch the Sporting x Benfica match on TV and in real time?

Sporting vs Benfica
33rd round of Primeira Liga

Date: 21 May 2023

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Broadcast: Star+.

Probable Benfica:

Vlachodimos; Aurnes, Morato, António Silva e Grimaldo; João Neves e Chiquinho; Mário, Silva e David Neres; Gonçalo Ramos. 
Probable Sporting:

Israel; Coates, Diomande, Matheus Reis; Bellerín, Pote, Ugarte e Arthur Gomes; Trincão, Edwards e Paulinho. 
Losses:

Sporting: Adán, sent off in the last round, will be suspended, while Jovane and Juste are injured.

Benfica: Julian Draxler is out with an ankle injury.

HISTORIC!

In 315 games played between the teams, Benfica has 137 wins, against 112 for Benfica, and 66 draws. In the last meeting of the first round of the Portuguese Championship 2022/23, the teams drew 2-2.
Sporting:

Sporting's only objective in the confrontation is to disrupt the rival's party, which has the possibility to reach the title on this day. The alviverde has its situation in the tournament defined. On Saturday, May 13, also counting on the possibility of playing at the Jose Alvalade, overcame, with great difficulty, Marítimo, which is in the relegation zone, by 2-1. It was their fourth consecutive victory.

The team from Funchal scored in the tenth minute. Vitor Costa scored. It was Marítimo's only shot in the encounter in which they only built two opportunities to shoot. The reaction of the Lion took time. It happened only in the final stretch of the second stage. Counted on the own goal of Matheus Costa to leave the score again on equal terms. The turnaround was consolidated in the 48th minute. With an assist from Paulinho, Coates scored.

Benfica:

Benfica didn't give room for the underdogs in their meeting with Portimonense on Saturday, May 13, in Portimão. Goleou by 5 to 1. It took only four minutes to break through the defensive blockade of the hosts. Grimaldo did it, with an assist from Aursnes. At 28 minutes, Relvas' own goal left them in a more comfortable situation. Although Pedrão had discounted at 38 minutes in the only certain shot he had in the confrontation, at 45 minutes, Gonçalo Ramos scored the third of the Benfica. He had David Neres as a waiter.

In the second half, Musa, at 42 and 44 minutes, completed the service leaving the club with 83 points (27 wins, two draws and three losses). Not only did it keep the lead in the Portuguese League, but also the advantage of four points in comparison to Porto, second place. This scenario opens up the possibility that he may even take the field this Sunday as champion. For this, it is only necessary that Porto do not win the duel against Famalicão, on the opponent's soil, scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sporting x Benfica is valid for the 33rd round of the Primeira Liga Bwin.

Benfica is the favorite to win the Liga Portugal title. The team was eliminated from the Champions League to Inter Milan. Now the focus is total on the Primeira Liga Bwin, where they have 83 points and lead alone.

Sporting comes from a series of four straight wins and is in contention for a spot in the Champions League 2023/24, with 70 points, while Braga, third, has 74. In this round, the Lions seek to prevent rival Benfica from winning the title, which can be confirmed in case of victory for the opponent.

Benfica are overwhelming favorites, despite being away from home. The ball starts rolling for Sporting x Benfica, at 3:30 pm ET, at the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Benfica, and who live excellent phase in the Portuguese Championship, being the current sole leader of the tournament. The Reds were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League to Internazionale Milano. On the other hand, Sporting, living a good moment in the Primeira Liga, being 4th place with 70 points. Both teams face each other for the 33rd round of the Primeira Liga Bwin 2022/23. The match between the 1st and 4th places of the Portuguese League takes place at the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal, at 3:30 pm ET.
