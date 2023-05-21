Sevilla vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Sevilla vs Betis Live Score in LaLiga 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs Betis match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Sevilla vs Betis match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Betis of May 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 AMan hour ago

Latest Games Sevilla vs Betis

Sevilla has dominated the series in the most recent six meetings, winning three times, drawing twice and losing once in any competition, and has won its last two home games. It should be noted that the next time they will meet will be in early August in a friendly match to be held in Mexico.

Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla, LaLiga season 2022

Sevilla 2-1 Real Betis, season 2022 LaLiga

Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla, King's Cup 2022

Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla, 2021 LaLiga season

Sevilla 1-0 Real Betis, 2021 LaLiga season

Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla, season 2021 LaLiga

2:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Betis

Despite the fact that his seniority is starting to take its toll, Mexican Andres Guardado continues to show why he has been an important player in this team since he arrived and his contribution and experience in the midfield continue to be fundamental either when he starts or comes on as a substitute.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Sevilla

The good news for the Sevillian team and especially for the Mexican National Team has been the return of Jesus Corona, who returned after almost a year to the courts and did it in the best way with a great goal in the victory against Villarreal, so it is expected that the coach can give him minutes of play in case the game gets tight for the last moments.
Foto: Sportin News
Image: Sporting News
2:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Betis

1 Claudio Bravo, 3 Edgar González, 16 Germán Pezzella, 33 Juan Miranda, 23 Youssouf Sabaly, 10 Sergio Canales, 14 William Carvalho, 5 Guido Rodríguez, 12 Willian José, 21 Ayoze Pérez, 11 Luiz Henrique.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Sevilla

1 Marko Dmitrovic, 4 Karim Rekik, 22 Loïc Badé, 3 Alex Telles, 2 Gonzalo Montiel, 21 Óliver Torres, 18 Pape Gueye, 10 Ivan Rakitic, 12 Rafa Mir, 24 Alejandro Gómez, 17 Erik Lamela.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Real Betis: confirming their place in the Europa League

Real Betis at some point had the chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but the team declined a bit in the second half of the season, although they have managed to stay in the top 6 positions and will be looking to give a blow of authority in the Clásico of Seville. Last Monday they made the conditions count to defeat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 at home.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Sevilla: thinking about international tournaments

Two months ago, Sevilla's situation did not look good at all because they were in urgent need of salvation, however, they linked victories and since last week they guaranteed salvation and now they are thinking about international positions. Last week they defeated Valladolid 3-0 as visitors.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Sevilla vs Betis match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, in Sevilla, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Sevilla vs Betis!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo