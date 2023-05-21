Sevilla vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sevilla vs Betis Live Score in LaLiga 2023
What time is Sevilla vs Betis match for LaLiga 2023?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Sevilla vs Betis
Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla, LaLiga season 2022
Sevilla 2-1 Real Betis, season 2022 LaLiga
Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla, King's Cup 2022
Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla, 2021 LaLiga season
Sevilla 1-0 Real Betis, 2021 LaLiga season
Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla, season 2021 LaLiga