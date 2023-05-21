Ajax vs Utrecht: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Utrecht match.
What time is Ajax vs Utrecht match for Eredivisdie?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Utrecht of 21st May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30AM in Star+
Bolivia: 8:30AM in Star+Star+
Brazil: 9:30AM in Star+
Chile: 8:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 7:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 7:30AM in Star+
USA (ET): 8:30AM in ESPN+
Mexico: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 9:30AM in Star+
Peru: 7:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 9:30AM in Star+
Venezuela: 8:30AM in Star+
Retrospect
There are 53 matches between Ajax and Utrecht, with the curious fact that the two teams have faced each other every time in the Eredivisie, with 40 Ajax wins, seven draws, and six Utrecht wins.
Probable Utrecht
The probable Utrecht team for the match is: Barkas, Klaiber, Van der Hoorn, Viergever, and Maarel; Toornstra, Bozdogan, Boyssaid, Van de Streek, and Ramselaar; Douvikas.
Probable Ajax
The probable Ajax team for the match is: Rulli, Rensch, Timber, Alvarez and Hato; Klaassen, Taylor, Kudus, Bergwijn and Tadic; Brobbey.
Injuries
Ajax will not be able to use Berghuis, injured. On Utrecht's side Younes and Warmerdam are doubts, returning from injury.
Eredivisie
Ajax is in third place with 66 points, five behind PSV, and 13 behind Feyenoord, two above AZ and eight behind Twente. Utrecht are in seventh place with 51 points, nine above Heerenveen, and two below Sparta Rotterdam.
Last Matches: Utrecht
Utrecht comes into this game with one loss and two wins. On April 23rd, they lost 3-1 away to Feyenoord, with goals from Szymanski, Giménez and Jahanbakhsh, while Bas Dost scored the other goal. On Saturday, the away win was 3-0 over Cambuur, with goals from Van de Streek and Douvikas (2). And on Saturday (13), the victory came at home, 2-0 over RKC, with goals from Douvikas and Labyad.
Last Matches: Ajax
Ajax come into this game with two draws and one win, as well as a runner-up spot. On April 30 the first draw was in the KNVB Cup final, with PSV, 1-1, with Braithwaite opening the scoring with an own goal for Ajax, while Hazard equalized for PSV, going to penalties, where PSV won 3-2. On Saturday, at home, the draw was 0-0 with AZ. And away, on Tuesday (16) the victory was over Groningen by 3-2, with goals from Tadic, Brobbey and TImber, while Kruger and Duarte scored.
