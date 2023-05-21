Valencia vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

2:00 AM19 minutes ago

1:55 AM24 minutes ago

1:50 AM29 minutes ago

What time is Valencia vs Real Madrid matchday 35 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Valencia vs Real Madrid match on May 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

1:45 AM34 minutes ago

Real Madrid Statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the clash: "We are ready, with everyone available. In these two days we have tried to recover our sensations... and tomorrow we have the opportunity to do things well. We want to finish the season well, doing well in these four matches. Valencia will put all their energy into it, but we'll be ready".

"It's not the time to talk about next season. We talk to the club, but for the moment we only evaluate what happened on Wednesday... and before. In these past two seasons. We are already talking about the future, but it is not yet the time. The game in Manchester was very bad and we are hurt. Until then, it was a very good season. And the previous one, unforgettable."

"It could be done better, but it has been good. Of course we are not satisfied with the League, but we have fought to the end in the other competitions... and won three."

"With the same strength as when I arrived. Even more, after the defeats. The illusion of being at Madrid is always maximum."

"It's obvious that it's an elimination that hurts, but we mustn't forget that it was the semifinals. We were close to playing another final, we are hurt... but sometimes you can find a team that does better. We have to look to the next Champions League.

"The best possible team will play. We are rested and I will bring out the best. The rotations will be more next Wednesday."

"Good question! It's hard for me to answer, but I do... I believe that the transition is not going to start next season. Before my arrival, this squad, which has done great things, has started to lose pieces when Cristiano left in 2018. From there, young players with a lot of quality have started to arrive. All players end up being replaced by players with enormous quality. Vinicius after two years is an undisputed starter, Camavinga has started to come in, Rodrygo from the bench.... It seems that the transition has to start next season, but it has already begun. The youngsters are going to have more prominence. It will stop the day Modric, Benzema, Nacho, Carvajal... stop playing for this team."

"It makes no sense to doubt Benzema. He had a bad game, but not only him. And he is still a legend of this club. On Wednesday the whole team was not right, not just Karim".

1:40 AM39 minutes ago

How is Real Madrid coming in?

Real Madrid arrives after a hard setback in the Champions League, Ancelotti's team was eliminated from the competition by a four goals to zero defeat against City, a pretty tough score for Madrid.

1:35 AM44 minutes ago

How does Valencia arrive?

Valencia arrives to this match after beating Celta two goals to one, the local team will be looking to add and thus move away from the last positions of the general table.

1:30 AMan hour ago

Valencia vs Real Madrid will be played at the Mestalla Stadium.

The Valencia vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, located in Valencia, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
1:25 AMan hour ago

