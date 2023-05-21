Valencia vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live online
Valencia vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is Valencia vs Real Madrid matchday 35 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Real Madrid Statements
"It's not the time to talk about next season. We talk to the club, but for the moment we only evaluate what happened on Wednesday... and before. In these past two seasons. We are already talking about the future, but it is not yet the time. The game in Manchester was very bad and we are hurt. Until then, it was a very good season. And the previous one, unforgettable."
"It could be done better, but it has been good. Of course we are not satisfied with the League, but we have fought to the end in the other competitions... and won three."
"With the same strength as when I arrived. Even more, after the defeats. The illusion of being at Madrid is always maximum."
"It's obvious that it's an elimination that hurts, but we mustn't forget that it was the semifinals. We were close to playing another final, we are hurt... but sometimes you can find a team that does better. We have to look to the next Champions League.
"The best possible team will play. We are rested and I will bring out the best. The rotations will be more next Wednesday."
"Good question! It's hard for me to answer, but I do... I believe that the transition is not going to start next season. Before my arrival, this squad, which has done great things, has started to lose pieces when Cristiano left in 2018. From there, young players with a lot of quality have started to arrive. All players end up being replaced by players with enormous quality. Vinicius after two years is an undisputed starter, Camavinga has started to come in, Rodrygo from the bench.... It seems that the transition has to start next season, but it has already begun. The youngsters are going to have more prominence. It will stop the day Modric, Benzema, Nacho, Carvajal... stop playing for this team."
"It makes no sense to doubt Benzema. He had a bad game, but not only him. And he is still a legend of this club. On Wednesday the whole team was not right, not just Karim".
