America vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

What time is America vs Chivas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the America vs Chivas match on May 21 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM t to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on TUDN USA and Univision
Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 PM on TUDN, VIX+, Canal 5, Canal de Las Estrellas and Azteca 7
Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Key player Chivas
Alexis Vega: The player in the spotlight for the Rebaño. In the first leg of the Semifinal, he had a couple of chances to score, but was unable to find the net, so he will have to shake off the malaria and find the motivation to make the opportunities he may have in the second leg. For this Clásico Nacional, the Mexican attacking midfielder has not only been Chivas' benchmark in this tournament, but has also been in top form. He is the most dangerous and skillful player in the offensive line, so if Guadalajara wants to be a finalist, it will have to pass the ball through Vega's feet.
Key player America
Henry Martin: Henry finished the tournament as Goal Scoring Champion and maintains his good streak of scoring goals, in addition, the Yucatecan knows what it is like to score against Chivas. In the most recent Clasico Nacional, Henry scored a goal. His great power to shoot from outside the area and headers can be dangerous for the red and white defense. The Mexican center forward is currently the best Mexican offensive player in Liga MX and has maintained since the beginning of the season in perhaps the best version we have seen in his entire career. Likewise, he has participated directly or indirectly in goals for the Coapa team and will want to continue increasing his goalscoring quota against Chivas.
Last lineup Chivas
Miguel Jimenez, Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesus Orozco, Víctor Guzman, Isaac Brizuela, Fernando Beltran, Eduardo Torres, Alexis Vega y Roberto Alvarado.
Last lineup America
Luis Malagon, Luis Fuentes, Israel Reyes, Sebastian Caceres, Miguel Layun, Pedro Aquino, Diego Valdes, Richard Sanchez, Leo Suarez, Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The referee for this match between America vs Chivas, will be Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandez; Pablo Israel Hernandez, first line; Michel Ricardo Espinoza, second line; Fernando Guerrero, fourth assistant.
How does America arrive?
On the other hand, the Azulcrema, coached by Fernando Ortiz, who will be the home team today, accumulated the same points as Chivas (34) in the regular tournament, however, the goal difference placed the Aguilas in second place in the general table with 9 wins, 7 ties and only 2 lost games, against Pachuca. After obtaining their ticket to the Playoffs, America would face Atletico de San Luis where they suffered too much in the second leg and where they recorded their second defeat of the tournament thanks to the fact that the Potosinos put them on the ropes at the Estadio Azteca when they were leading 2-0. However, the goal that would calm the Coapa team would come almost at the end of the match to win the aggregate 4-3 and advance to the semifinals of the Clausura 2023. In the first leg of the semifinal, Alejandro Zendejas came on as a substitute and, after a great pass from Diego Valdés, Zendejas took advantage to score the 1-0 goal that gives the aguilas the advantage in this round.
How does Chivas arrive?
Veljko Paunovic's first tournament at the helm of Chivas has been a dream one. He managed to classify the Rebaño in third place with 34 points, one of the best tournaments Guadalajara has had in a long time, registering 10 wins, 4 ties and 3 defeats. Although it has been a surprise for many to see Guadalajara at this stage, the Serbian coach's team has gradually managed to convince both locals and strangers. The red-and-whites qualified for the Playoffs directly and have just played another classic in the quarterfinals, the Clasico Tapatio. Chivas managed to eliminate the red-and-black Atlas with a 1-1 draw on aggregate, where the position in the table gave the Rebaño Sagrado a pass to the semifinals to face one of the top candidates for the title in this tournament. In the second leg of the semifinal, the Guadalajara team was unable to take advantage of their home advantage last Thursday and lost by the minimum with a goal in which 'The Ex Law' was present, meaning they will travel to the Mexican capital with a disadvantage.
Second Leg Semifinal with Clasico Nacional
The last finalist! The second semifinal is played and another classic is played in the playoffs, and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Clasico Nacional. Chivas and America will meet in this second semifinal of the tournament Clausura 2023, both teams with the intention of taking the ticket to the Gran Final and eliminate the fierce rival. Undoubtedly, this second leg will be a very intense Clasico and the Azulcremas will be the favorites after winning the first leg and, with a draw on aggregate, would qualify for the Mexican final. Can the Rebaño Sagrado achieve the feat and give an 'Aztecazo'? Or will the aguilas be the ones to take advantage of their home advantage? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
The match will be played at the Stadium Azteca
The second leg of the Semifinal will be played at the Coloso de Santa Ursula, better known as the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 pm (ET).
