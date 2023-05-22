England vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is England vs Tunisia in the U-20 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Tunisia
Jibril Othman, a 19-year-old striker, plays for Saint Etienne II, but has played three games for the first team this season. He has scored nine goals this season. He has played six matches with the Tunisia U-20 national team, scoring two goals and one assist.
Watch out for this player in England
Manchester City's Liam Delep, who is playing on loan at Preston North End this season. The 20-year-old striker has scored four goals this season, three for Stoke City and one for Preston. He has played four games with the England U-20 team where he has scored only one goal.
How does Tunisia arrive?
The Selección de Túnez comes from disputing the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in March where they reached the semifinals, but thereí lost against Senegal and in the fight for third place were beaten by Nigeria. This is their return to the U-20 World Cup, not since 1985, when they finished last in Group A with zero points. This will be their third competition in this tournament and they have never advanced beyond the group stage;
How does England arrive?
England arrives after playing two friendly matches where they drew one against France and defeated the United States by 2-4. They have not lost since March 2022, when they lost to Poland in the Elite League. They have not participated in the U-20 World Cup since 2017 where they won the title by beating Venezuela with a goal by Calvert Lewin, currently playing for Everton;
Background
Only one meeting in the history of the England and Tunisia U20 teams was in June 2005 in the Maurice Revello tournament, in which the English team won 2-0. It will be the first time they meet in this competition.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona located in La Plata. It was inaugurated in June 2003 and has a capacity for 53,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
England and Tunisia will meet in the match corresponding to matchday 1 of the group stage of the U-20 World Cup. Both teams are in Group E along with Uruguay and Iraq.
