France vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch U-20 World Cup Game

Stay with us to follow the France vs South Korea live of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for France vs South Korea live for the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch France vs South Korea online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the France vs South Korea match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 14 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 15 hours in Canais Globo
Chile: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 13 hours on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 14 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 15 hours without Transmission
Peru: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 14 hours on DIRECTV
Seong-ji Kang, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and Seoul FC striker comes to this U-20 World Cup with the aim of continuing to show his great potential and demonstrate why he is already playing in the Korean first division. The Korean is part of the team's rotation and this season he has played 17 games with the first team, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist coming from the bench. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Korea arrive?
The Koreans enter the U-20 World Cup with a generation that is highly expected, since these guys have had great growth in football in recent years. South Korea will be part of Group F along with France, Gambia and Honduras, everything indicates that the opening duel against the French will be key to define the leader of the group and determine how far this team can go. Those led by Eun-joong Kim are not favorites to win the youth title, but they are expected to have a good tournament and reach the next round. This generation of footballers presents interesting players who are looking to get a starting position in different parts of the Asian continent and some in Europe. Among the most outstanding players we find Seong-jin Kang, Young-jun Lee, Ji-han Lee, Sang-yun Kang, Yee-hoon Chai and Ji-soo Kim, several of these guys are already part of the South Korean league and others they fight to be considered in teams outside their country. We will see how far these young people can go.
Wilson Odobert, a must see player!
The French winger is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at ESTAC Troyes, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good season in Ligue 1 for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 32 games played.
How does France get here?
The French team is present at this duel with the aim that they become the leader of Group F and the French will start against their direct rival for the leadership of the group. Group F is made up of the teams of South Korea, Gambia and Honduras. France arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and they will seek to start the championship in the best way. Those led by Landry Chauvin arrive at this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Wilson Odobert, Cheick Keite, Ousmane Camara, Alan Virginius, Féliz Nzouango and Alexis Tibidi being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Ligue 1 and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of European football, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Malvinas Argentinas Stadium located in the city of Mendoza, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 42,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1978.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the France vs. South Korea match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, at 2 o'clock.