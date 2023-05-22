Newcastle vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Newcastle vs Leicester City in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs Leicester City match in the Premier League.
What time is Newcastle vs Leicester City match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Leicester City of March 22th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Leicester City live
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch Newcastle vs Leicester City in streaming, it will be tuned to Blue to Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
England striker, 31 year old Callum Wilson has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-ninth game in his home league, 20 as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 18 Premier League goals and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Leicester player
England striker, 25 year old Harvey Barnes has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-second game in his home league, 31 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 12 Premier League goals and 1 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Leicester coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leicester City 0-3 Liverpool, 15 May, 2023, English Premier League
Fulham 5-3 Leicester City, 8 May, 2023, English Premier League
Leicester City 2-2 Everton, 1 May, 2023, English Premier League
Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City, 25 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
Leicester City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 22 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
How are Newcastle coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in the top of the table.
Newcastle United 4-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 18 May, 2023, English Premier League
Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United, 13 May, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal, 7 May, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 3-1 Southampton, 30 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1-4 Newcastle United, 27 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Newcastle vs Leicester City, a Premier League match. The match will take place at St. James' Park, at 15:00.