AS Roma vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Roma vs Salernitana live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
How to watch Roma vs Salernitana Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch Roma vs Salernitana on TV, your option is: ESPN 2.
If you want to watch it on streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Roma vs Salernitana in Serie A?
This is the kickoff time for the Roma vs Salernitana match on May 22, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+ and ESPN 2
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Paramount+
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star+ and ESPN
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN 2
Last matches
Between August 2021 and August 2022, they have only met on three occasions and Roma won each time.
Key player - Salernitana
Salernitana has a great spirit. It may not have big names or a squad worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but that doesn't stop it from having a great striker. Boulaye Dia is the 26-year-old Senegalese center forward who already has 15 goals and 6 assists.
Key player - Roma
Roma are back on track in Europe and have not forgotten their history. They are a great team nowadays and match after match they fight to stay on their feet. If there is someone who is back on track and who lives up to his nickname, it is Paulo 'La Joya' Dybala, the 29-year-old Argentine striker who already has 11 goals and 6 assists in Serie A and 4 goals and 1 assist in Europa League.
Salernitana
Salernitana is in a completely opposite situation to Roma. It is at the bottom of the table, but not so far down as to worry about relegation. They are in 15th place with 38 points, just one point behind Empoli.
AS Roma
Roma is a bit more focused on international competition, in the UEFA Europa League, as José Mourinho's team has qualified for the final of that tournament against Sevilla. In Serie A, they are not performing badly, but are still struggling to get into the European competition. They are in 7th place, behind Atalanta, with 59 points.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, one of the most famous stadiums in the world and in Italy, especially because it is the home of the rivalry between Lazio and Roma, the teams of the Italian capital. Roma fans are located in the south stand and Lazio fans are located in the north stand. It was planned in 1927 to be part of the project of a sports city to be called Foro Mussolini, for obvious reasons, it was renamed Foro Italico. It was inaugurated in 1937 and was called Stadio dei Cipressi, then, in 1950, the stadium was adapted to receive 100,000 people, so it was called Stadio dei Centomila. In 1953, this remodeling was inaugurated with a match between Italy and Hungary. This pavilion has hosted very important sporting events such as the 1960 Olympics and the 1990 World Cup. For the latter, the stage was completely rebuilt and its material was changed to reinforced concrete. It is the fourth sports pavilion that has hosted the two most important sporting events: the Olympics and the World Cup. It has also been the stage for many artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner, REM, U2, George Michael, Depeche Mode, among others. It has a capacity of 72,700 spectators.
AS Roma vs Salernitana
We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.