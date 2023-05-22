Empoli vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Empoli vs Juventus Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Empoli vs Juventus match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Empoli vs Juventus of May 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Empoli last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samuele Perisan, Sebastiano Luperto, Adrian Ismajli, Fabiano Parisi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Roberto Piccoli, Razvan Marin, Tommaso Baldanzi, Filippo Bandinelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Francesco Caputo.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 22 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at 30 years old he is the best assister on the team with 9 assists in 31 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ángel Di María (#22), he is the team's second highest assister this season with 4 assists, he is back from injury and we could also see him score on Monday.
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 59 points after 21 games won, 6 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want second place to Lazio they must win the game. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this tournament. The game on Monday will be very difficult as Empoli is a good team and Juventus is away. Their last game was on May 14, ending in a 2-0 win against Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium and thus they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Empoli Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Empoli's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Juventus. The Italian midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi (#35), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 5 goals, making him the second highest scorer on the team. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Francesco Caputo (#19), he plays in the forward position and is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 33 games played. He got his fourth assist last game and could get his fifth on Monday. Finally, the striker Nicolò Cambiaghi (#28) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's top scorer this season with 5 goals in 23 games played and we could see him get his sixth goal against Juventus.
Empoli in the tournament
The Empoli soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very badly, they are in the fourteenth position of the general table with 9 games won, 12 tied and 14 lost, getting 39 points. The game on Monday will be very difficult as Juventus is a good team but Empoli has the talent to fight with them. Their last game was on May 15, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris and thus achieved their twelfth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Carlo Castellani is located in the city of Empoli, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 16,800 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1965 and is currently the home of Empoli FC in Serie A.