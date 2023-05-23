Monterrey vs Tijuana Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Femenil 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Tijuana player
Renae Cuellar, forward. The 10 of Tijuana Femenil has had a very productive tournament, the player has performed very well and thanks to her 8 goals in 12 games played, Xolas is close to advancing to the semifinals, something that would be very good for the institution.
Watch out for this Rayadas player
Christina Burkenroad, forward. One of the most outstanding players in Liga MX, for this tournament her performance was very good, the player in 16 games managed to score 15 goals, no doubt the player knows how to take advantage of the spaces in the area and for the second leg where her team will need goals, Burkenroad will have to appear.
¡Con todo, goleadora! ⚽🔥 pic.twitter.com/iUUd5mqdu0— Rayadas 💙 (@Rayadas) May 20, 2023
Last alignment Tijuana
Gutierrez, Willet, Martinez, Toraya, Alvarado, Lopez, Villamizar, De la Rosa, Hernandez, Espinoza, Hix.
Latest Rayadas lineup
Godinez, Bernal, Flores, Bernal, Cadena, Evangelista, Franco, Valdez, Burkenroad, Monsivais, Avilez.
Face to Face
Tijuana 2-0 Rayadas
Rayadas 5-2 Tijuana
Tijuana 2-2 Rayadas
Rayadas 2-1 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-1 Rayadas
Tijuana 2-0 Rayadas
Arbitration quartet
Central: Karen Hernandez. Assistants: Aranza Quero and Cristian Echartea. Fourth official: Jesus Herrera.
Tijuana Women to close the series
Tijuana Femenil is the clear example that you don't need much to make a good team, the Xolas, in recent tournaments have managed to qualify for the Liguilla, with 4 dominant teams and that are exchanging the four positions, there are only 4 places available to qualify and Tijuana is becoming a regular, This season for the team was more complicated since they achieved their qualification after beating Chivas Femenil on the last day and thus managed to stay with the eighth place, their rival in the Liguilla would be the leader Rayadas, the first leg at the Caliente Stadium, Tijuana won, with a 2-0 the return match could be complicated for the locals, two distractions of Rayadas were taken advantage of by Tijuana and now with the return match there could be more spaces.
Rayadas will be looking for a comeback
Rayadas de Monterrey has proven to be a very solid team season after season, this is no coincidence since the beginning of the project, the board decided to give it the necessary importance to have a winning team, Rayadas has become a constant in the top 3 of the league and this season was no exception, Rayadas became the leader with 39 points, beating this team is very complicated, not for nothing they were only defeated twice in the tournament, those two defeats came at the end of the regular season, but by the Liguilla they were once again favorites to win the title, Rayadas would seek to advance to the semifinals in a series against Tijuana Femenil, unfortunately the team lost in the first leg and now they have the task of advancing in front of their fans or the BBVA would have two consecutive disappointments.
The first big surprise may come
The Liga MX Women's playoffs have begun and for the first leg duels the show was more than good, usually the favorite teams are noticed from the first duel, but in Tijuana vs Rayadas, things were not like that, the team from the border surprised the leader and now the Rayado team will have to go out looking for at least two goals, being a duel at home, the match will be more than intense in both areas.
