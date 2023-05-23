Tigres vs Atlas Women's LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Universitario. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.
Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App's live streams.
What time is the Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil match of the Liga MX Women's quarterfinal second leg?
This is the kickoff time for the Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil match on May 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 8:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 p.m.
Australia: 7:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 7:00 p.m.
Latest Atlas Femenil lineup
V. Villalobos; S. Valera, M. Pérez, D. Cruz, N. Hernández; V. Razo, Z. Arce, F. Ibarra, N. Martínez; A. Franco, B. Ceren.
Tigres Femenil's last lineup
C. Santiago; G. Espinoza, J. Gutiérrez; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz; S. Mayor, M. Fishel.
Tigres Femenil Statements
Carmelina Moscato spoke after the first match: "I'm not only focused on the goals, but on the how, I have a lot of work to do in the next two days. I am very proud for the five goals, we have to look at the big picture, we are working for a championship." "They have unmatched talent, but I repeat, talent alone does not win championships. They have a lot of talent, but just as they have it they also need that connection that we are seeing that they have right now."
How is Atlas Femenil arriving?
Atlas Femenil is already in Monterrey, the Guadalajara team will be looking to reverse this complicated result and leave everything on the field. They know that the score is complicated, but they will go all out to score goals and complete the feat.
How will Tigres Femenil arrive?
Tigres Femenil arrives at this match with a big difference in the aggregate score, but the team coached by Carmelina Moscato needs to maintain this advantage and stay calm at the back to prevent the goals they need to score.
The Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil match will be played at the Universitario Stadium.
The Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil match, corresponding to the second leg of the Liga MX Femenil quarterfinals. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario at 8:00 pm.