Argentina vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023

Stay tuned for live coverage of Argentina vs Guatemala on Match day 2 of the U-20 World Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Argentina vs Guatemala live on Match day 2 of the U-20 World Cup, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Único Madres de la Ciudades. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Guatemala online and live on Match day 2 of the U-20 World Cup
The Argentina vs Guatemala match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.
Argentina vs Guatemala can be tuned in from the live streams on VIX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Argentina vs Guatemala match day 2 of the U-20 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Argentina vs Guatemala match on 23 May 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00
Spain: 23:00 hours
United States: 17:00 hours PT and 19:00 hours ET
Mexico: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades
Located in Estero, Argentina, it is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the South American country, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 4, 2021, being the newest and inaugurated by the senior national team of Argentina, it will host the match between Argentina and Guatemala in Group A of the U-20 World Cup.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to Argentina vs Guatemala, Uzbekistan vs New Zealand, USA vs Fiji and Ecuador vs Slovakia are tomorrow's matches in Group A and Group B of the U-20 World Cup.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for what promises to be one of the best matches of the second day of Group A.
Background
The background is in favour of the Argentinean team as they have more experience in this kind of matches, they have not faced each other, it will be the first time and the favourite to take the 3 points is the local team, as they have better quality players and with the support of their fans they will try to get one more win and achieve their qualification to the next round.
How does Guatemala U-20 arrive?
For their part, the Guatemalan national team comes from a 1-0 defeat in their debut against New Zealand in a game where they were too nervous and failed to get points, they will have to beat the hosts to avoid being eliminated from this World Cup, they are in last place in the group with no points and no goals.
How does Argentina U-20 arrive?
Argentina U-20 has just defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 2-1, a match in which they suffered a little but in the end managed to get their first 3 points in the group, in the table they are the leaders with 3 points and with the objective of defeating Guatemala to ensure their qualification to the next round, the goals came from Alejo Véliz at minute 27' and Valentin Carboni at minute 41'.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Argentina vs Guatemala, match day 2 of Group A at the U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Único Madres de Ciudades at 15:00.