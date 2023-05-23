USA vs Fiji LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in U-20 World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of USA vs Fiji in U-20 World Cup 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USA vs Fiji live, as well as the latest information coming out of Argentina. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Fiji's final line-up
Fiji's last lineup that faced Slovakia was as follows: Mustanhib, Mohammed, Ravai, Vasconcellos, Laqeretabua, Aiyas, Dunn, Hussain, Razool, Ali and Rabuka.
Last United States lineup
The final United States lineup that faced Ecuador was as follows: Slonina, Craig, Justin, Wynder, Gomez, Jack, Vargas, Wiley, Wolff, Luna and Sullivan.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Estados Unidos vs Fiyi of 23rd May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brasil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between USA vs Fiji can be watched on the Fifa channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Fiji qualification
Fiji is in Group B of the Argentina U-20 World Cup, where the top two of each group and the best third among all the groups qualify. The group consists of the following teams: United States, Slovakia and Ecuador. Only one game has been played in the group and they are in the last place due to the defeat, as Slovakia, which leads the classification, scored a convincing victory to move to the top of the classification.
United States qualification
The United States is in Group B of the Argentina U-20 World Cup, where the top two from each group and the best third-place finisher from all groups advance. The group is made up of the following teams: Fiji, Slovakia and Ecuador. Only one game of the group has been played and thanks to the victory against the Ecuadorian team they are in second place tied on points with Slovakia, which leads the classification, thanks to the victory against Fiji they are in that first position.
Fiji's last match
Fiji could not take a joy in their debut in this World Cup. Slovakia spoiled the party with an emphatic 4-0 win. After the first quarter of an hour came the first goal of the match thanks to Gazi who took advantage of Sauer's assist. Minutes later, Gazi assisted Szolgai to increase the lead and leave the home side trailing by two goals at halftime. Gajdos added the third goal in the 70th minute, and finally, Jambor put the game to bed with ten minutes to go to earn three points and take a step forward in the standings.
USA's last match
The United States got off to a good start at the U-20 World Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador. The match was evenly matched, although the Americans had control of the ball and looked for Napa's goal on more occasions. The first half ended in a scoreless draw and the goal was not scored until the 93rd minute. Gomez scored the all-important goal to take three points that put them at the top of the standings, leaving the Ecuadorian team psychologically shaken when it looked like they were going to get a point.