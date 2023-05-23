USA vs Fiji LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in U-20 World Cup 2023
USA vs Ecuador in the U-20 World Cup // Source: United States Soccer Team

2:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of USA vs Fiji in U-20 World Cup 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USA vs Fiji live, as well as the latest information coming out of Argentina. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:55 AMan hour ago

Fiji's final line-up

Fiji's last lineup that faced Slovakia was as follows: Mustanhib, Mohammed, Ravai, Vasconcellos, Laqeretabua, Aiyas, Dunn, Hussain, Razool, Ali and Rabuka. 
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Last United States lineup

The final United States lineup that faced Ecuador was as follows: Slonina, Craig, Justin, Wynder, Gomez, Jack, Vargas, Wiley, Wolff, Luna and Sullivan. 
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Estados Unidos vs Fiyi of 23rd May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brasil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between USA vs Fiji can be watched on the Fifa channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL. 
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Fiji qualification

Fiji is in Group B of the Argentina U-20 World Cup, where the top two of each group and the best third among all the groups qualify. The group consists of the following teams: United States, Slovakia and Ecuador. Only one game has been played in the group and they are in the last place due to the defeat, as Slovakia, which leads the classification, scored a convincing victory to move to the top of the classification. 
1:30 AM2 hours ago

United States qualification

The United States is in Group B of the Argentina U-20 World Cup, where the top two from each group and the best third-place finisher from all groups advance. The group is made up of the following teams: Fiji, Slovakia and Ecuador. Only one game of the group has been played and thanks to the victory against the Ecuadorian team they are in second place tied on points with Slovakia, which leads the classification, thanks to the victory against Fiji they are in that first position.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

Fiji's last match

Fiji could not take a joy in their debut in this World Cup. Slovakia spoiled the party with an emphatic 4-0 win. After the first quarter of an hour came the first goal of the match thanks to Gazi who took advantage of Sauer's assist. Minutes later, Gazi assisted Szolgai to increase the lead and leave the home side trailing by two goals at halftime. Gajdos added the third goal in the 70th minute, and finally, Jambor put the game to bed with ten minutes to go to earn three points and take a step forward in the standings.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Photo

USA at the U-20 World Cup // Source: United States Soccer Team
USA at the U-20 World Cup // Source: United States Soccer Team
1:15 AM2 hours ago

USA's last match

The United States got off to a good start at the U-20 World Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador. The match was evenly matched, although the Americans had control of the ball and looked for Napa's goal on more occasions. The first half ended in a scoreless draw and the goal was not scored until the 93rd minute. Gomez scored the all-important goal to take three points that put them at the top of the standings, leaving the Ecuadorian team psychologically shaken when it looked like they were going to get a point.
 
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of the USA vs Fiji this Monday, May 23 at 20.00 Spanish time. The match is part of Matchday 2 of the U-20 World Cup. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
 
