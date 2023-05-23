Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Saudi Championship
Photo: Disclosure / Al-Nassr

2:00 AMan hour ago

Don't miss a detail Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 AMan hour ago

Probable Al-Nassr!

Rossi; Al-Gharnam, Alawjami, Álvaro, Konan; Luiz Gustavo, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Hassan, Ghareeb; Talista e Cristiano Ronaldo.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

THE INTERVIEW!

1:45 AM2 hours ago

How does Al-Nassr arrive?

O Al-Nassr arrives for the duel in a decision-making mood, already ready for the match. who desperately needs the three points to stay alive in the fight for the title. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has 60 points against 63 for Al-Ittihad, with three rounds to go in the championship.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

He goes to play!

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for play. The 37-year-old Portuguese star has already has 12 goals in the Saudi Championship, second only to Anderson Talisca, who has 16, leader in the team's artillery. But, CR7 did not score in the last duel, where Al Nassr drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej, at home.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived scoring in the Saudi League. The Portuguese star has 12 goals and ranks 4th in the competition's top scorer, behind only Hamdallah, with 20, Ighalo, with 18. Anderson Talisca, teammate, with 17 and Firas Al-Buraikan, with 16.
CR7 arrived with the competition already underway, but he is looking for another artillery for his brilliant career.
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable Al-Shabab!

Kim; Al-Sagour, Krychowiak, Iago, Al-Harbi; Sharahili, Al-Monassar, Banega; Guanca, Carlos e Abdu. 
1:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Al-Shabab arrive?

Al-Shabab arrives for the match in third place with just seven points behind Al Nassr, but with no title chances, already in the third place. there are only three rounds left and leaders Al-Ittihad have 63 points.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO!

1:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at KSU Stadium

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab game will be played at KSU Stadium, with a capacity of 25.000 people.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi Championship: Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
