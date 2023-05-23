Valladolid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
What time is Valladolid vs Barcelona matchday 36 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Valladolid vs Barcelona match on May 22, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 18:00 hours

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 18:00 hours

India: 3:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 14:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

Statements Barcelona

Xavi spoke ahead of the match: "In general, unfortunately, there have been cases of racism and it's a shame. In 2023, that these things happen, it is sad and regrettable. Condemn any act of racism on any field, player... there are no shields. It's about people. And we have to condemn any act of racism like yesterday at Mestalla to Vinicius. Valencia is trying to identify these people. It seems that we are not moving forward, we have to get very strong to eradicate racism once and for all".

"Soccer is the only sport in which insults are made. I'm working in the dugout and they call me son of such and such... and I'm working. I don't see any baker, teacher or worker going through this. It's time to stop it. Insult, out, don't play, we're going home. This is a message to LaLiga or the Federation. We have to stop all this. I don't have to put up with an insult.... Insult a worker, a brick will fall on your head. I don't have to put up with insults, impudence during working hours? We have to get together and get tough. You don't go to a stadium to be insulted. I don't go to a play to insult. It's not good for society. We have to change it."

"I don't think we have to get to the point of saying Spain is racist or LaLiga is racist, but there have been acts of racism and we have to condemn and educate people. If we are in an environment where they insult them and say everything to them it is difficult to be an example and not bounce back. This is what happens to Vinicius. No matter the shirt, Vini is a person. You have to defend any person above the colors."

"Busquets is leaving and it is an evidence, logical, that we need a top-level defensive pivot because Busi is a fundamental player for us, I would say differential and we have to replace him in the best way. Kimmich seems to me to be a spectacular player, one of the best in his position...". "It's up in the air, it depends on many things. I can't say much more. Leo is a spectacular player, he is my friend and we will see if it can happen or not. It will depend a lot on his intentions, on what he wants".

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives after failing to beat Real Sociedad at Camp Nou, Xavi's team lost the match two goals to one, the goal was scored by Lewandowski.

How does Valladolid arrive?

Valladolid comes to this match after losing to Cadiz two goals to zero, the team urgently needs to get three points to get out of the relegation zone.

The match Valladolid vs Barcelona will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

The Valladolid vs Barcelona match will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, located in Valladolid, Spain.
Welcome to the Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to Matchday 36 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario at 16:00.
