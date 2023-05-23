Valladolid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream.
Where and how to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona live online
Valladolid vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Valladolid vs Barcelona matchday 36 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 3:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Statements Barcelona
"Soccer is the only sport in which insults are made. I'm working in the dugout and they call me son of such and such... and I'm working. I don't see any baker, teacher or worker going through this. It's time to stop it. Insult, out, don't play, we're going home. This is a message to LaLiga or the Federation. We have to stop all this. I don't have to put up with an insult.... Insult a worker, a brick will fall on your head. I don't have to put up with insults, impudence during working hours? We have to get together and get tough. You don't go to a stadium to be insulted. I don't go to a play to insult. It's not good for society. We have to change it."
"I don't think we have to get to the point of saying Spain is racist or LaLiga is racist, but there have been acts of racism and we have to condemn and educate people. If we are in an environment where they insult them and say everything to them it is difficult to be an example and not bounce back. This is what happens to Vinicius. No matter the shirt, Vini is a person. You have to defend any person above the colors."
"Busquets is leaving and it is an evidence, logical, that we need a top-level defensive pivot because Busi is a fundamental player for us, I would say differential and we have to replace him in the best way. Kimmich seems to me to be a spectacular player, one of the best in his position...". "It's up in the air, it depends on many things. I can't say much more. Leo is a spectacular player, he is my friend and we will see if it can happen or not. It will depend a lot on his intentions, on what he wants".
