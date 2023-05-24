LAFC vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U.S. Open Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LAFC vs LA Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs LA Galaxy match in the U.S. Open Cup.
What time is LAFC vs LA Galaxy match for U.S. Open Cup?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs LA Galaxy of March 23rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 2:30 pm CDMX
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:30 hours
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and how to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy and live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports.
If you want to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy in streaming, it will be tuned to Golazo Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this LAFC player
The 19 year old forward from Mexico, Christian Torres has had a good performance, the forward has not played his first game in his local league, but he was crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through in the US Open Cup, looking to help his club to stay in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, as in his first game in this tournament he has already scored.
Watch out for this Galaxy player
The striker from the United States, 27 year old Memo Rodriguez has had a good performance, the striker has played his ninth game in his local league, 8 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in MLS and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, in this tournament he has 2 goals.
How are LAFC coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Real Salt Lake, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LAFC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 1-1 Sporting Kansas City, 17 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC, 13 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Monterey Bay 2-2 LAFC, 9 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LAFC, 6 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
How are the Galaxy doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Seattle Sounders FC, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
D.C. United 3-0 LA Galaxy, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy, 17 May, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, 14 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders FC, 10 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids, 6 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
