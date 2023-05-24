Brighton vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League
Image: VAVEL Brazil

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM37 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Brighton vs Manchester City match live?

If you want to watch the game Brighton vs Manchester City live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AM42 minutes ago

What time is Brighton vs Manchester City match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Manchester City of 24th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

Spain 8 pm: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Mexico 2 pm: Paramount+

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

1:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Guardiola!

"Congratulations to Brighton on this incredible achievement of entering the Europa League. Roberto De Zerbi is one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years. There is no team that plays the way they do, it is unique. When he arrived I imagined that the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great, but I couldn't expect him to do it in such a short time.

They create an average of 20 to 25 chances per game. They monopolize the ball in a way that hasn't been seen in a long time. Everyone is involved - the goalkeeper is like a midfielder.

If you don't play at a high level, he can do whatever he wants against you. They fully deserve the praise and success they have. It is one of the teams I try to learn a lot from, it is unique. It will be an incredible challenge for us before the final two. Brighton is a master at passing the ball to a man who is free, but they also know when to pass the ball. They know how to move at the right time. They have the right rhythm to pass to the free man.

Because they are aggressive with the ball, they continued from what they already had with Graham Potter because I think he installed something really good. 

Aké is getting better. He is in the last stage (of his recovery). We have to be careful after he got injured for the second time. In case we need him for United or Inter.

The two teams we have to play in the Premier League, Brighton and Brentford, deserve our attention and our credit. We have some imperfections. The playoffs are the main target. But we have to start fully focused on these two games. They are two very good teams and we have to do that.

I prefer to be champion already. They had a party after the game against Chelsea. I don't know how they will feel. We will run a lot and suffer a lot. We will have days off, but the moment we have to play, the players set the standards that we have to maintain. We use an incredible amount of energy. We had the FA Cup, Champions League, playing against Bayern and Real Madrid in Europe. Being behind Arsenal, the energy we spent was enormous. It's normal. 

Don't drop too much otherwise both teams can hurt us and hurt us a lot. Playing our game and adapting. Then we can arrive after a week to United and Inter in the best condition."

1:45 AMan hour ago
Photo: City
1:40 AMan hour ago

City's situation

With the title won, City now focuses on the next finals: FA Cup and Champions League. Pep Guardiola must take the opportunity to mix up the team. Aké, injured, is the only casualty of the Catalan commander.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Zerbi!

"I'm very proud of this season, but we want to write our own history of our club for our fans, for ourselves. I think we deserve to qualify for the Europa League. We beat Chelsea twice, we beat Manchester United twice, we won at Arsenal's stadium, we beat Liverpool, and I think we deserve to qualify for Europe. 

It is very difficult. The games are not one a week, they are very close, but we have to adapt, to react with motivation, with energy, with a head. We want to play in the Europa League, and for this we need one more point. We want to play seriously and win the game. We have a big, big goal - we respect the Conference League, but if we have the opportunity to play in Europe, we should try. I'm not ashamed to set big goals. It's not arrogance, because I know the quality and I know our possibilities. It is because I love to dream. I want my players and fans to dream. It is crucial for everyone.

Manchester City is at a fantastic moment in terms of mentality and quality of play. We are going to play a serious game and give our best. We will play with our style to try to win."

1:30 AMan hour ago
Photo: Brighton
1:25 AMan hour ago

Brighton's situation

Roberto De Zerbi has five absentees. Sarmiento, Lamptey, Solly March, Moder and Lallana. All of them are in the medical department. On the other hand, the coach has the return of Webster, who has already said he will not play the 90 minutes.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Citizens

Even with a game in hand, Manchester City became three-time Premier League champions, in an early fashion, thanks to the defeat of now second-place Arsenal to Nottingham Forest. With 88 points, the Citizens won their ninth title in history, and fifth in the last six seasons.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Seagulls

Brighton is on a sequence of three wins, two in a row, and two losses. The Seagulls are in sixth place, the last Europa League spot, with 61 points.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Brighton vs Manchester City live this Wednesday (24), at the Falmer Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 32th round of the competition.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Brighton vs Manchester City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
