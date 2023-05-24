Brighton vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brighton vs Manchester City match live?
What time is Brighton vs Manchester City match for Premier League?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Spain 8 pm: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Mexico 2 pm: Paramount+
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Guardiola!
They create an average of 20 to 25 chances per game. They monopolize the ball in a way that hasn't been seen in a long time. Everyone is involved - the goalkeeper is like a midfielder.
If you don't play at a high level, he can do whatever he wants against you. They fully deserve the praise and success they have. It is one of the teams I try to learn a lot from, it is unique. It will be an incredible challenge for us before the final two. Brighton is a master at passing the ball to a man who is free, but they also know when to pass the ball. They know how to move at the right time. They have the right rhythm to pass to the free man.
Because they are aggressive with the ball, they continued from what they already had with Graham Potter because I think he installed something really good.
Aké is getting better. He is in the last stage (of his recovery). We have to be careful after he got injured for the second time. In case we need him for United or Inter.
The two teams we have to play in the Premier League, Brighton and Brentford, deserve our attention and our credit. We have some imperfections. The playoffs are the main target. But we have to start fully focused on these two games. They are two very good teams and we have to do that.
I prefer to be champion already. They had a party after the game against Chelsea. I don't know how they will feel. We will run a lot and suffer a lot. We will have days off, but the moment we have to play, the players set the standards that we have to maintain. We use an incredible amount of energy. We had the FA Cup, Champions League, playing against Bayern and Real Madrid in Europe. Being behind Arsenal, the energy we spent was enormous. It's normal.
Don't drop too much otherwise both teams can hurt us and hurt us a lot. Playing our game and adapting. Then we can arrive after a week to United and Inter in the best condition."
City's situation
Speak up, Zerbi!
It is very difficult. The games are not one a week, they are very close, but we have to adapt, to react with motivation, with energy, with a head. We want to play in the Europa League, and for this we need one more point. We want to play seriously and win the game. We have a big, big goal - we respect the Conference League, but if we have the opportunity to play in Europe, we should try. I'm not ashamed to set big goals. It's not arrogance, because I know the quality and I know our possibilities. It is because I love to dream. I want my players and fans to dream. It is crucial for everyone.
Manchester City is at a fantastic moment in terms of mentality and quality of play. We are going to play a serious game and give our best. We will play with our style to try to win."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!