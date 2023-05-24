Brazil vs Dominican Republic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch U-20 World Cup
Photo: Lesley Ribeiro/CBF

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 AM13 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Brazil vs Dominican Republic match live?

If you want to watch the game Brazil vs Dominican Republic live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 AM18 minutes ago

What time is Brazil vs Dominican Republic match for U-20 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Dominican Republic of 24th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 6 pm: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports, TyC Sports

Bolivia 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Brazil 6 pm: SporTV

Chile 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Colombia 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Ecuador 4  pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

USA 5 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com

Spain 11 pm: No transmission

Mexico 4 pm: TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, VIX+

Paraguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Peru 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Uruguay 6 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

3:50 AM23 minutes ago

Squads of Dominican Republic

Walter Benítez also called 21 players to play in the competition. Its main star is midfielder Ángel Montes de Oca, as well as Edison Azcona, a left winger who is characterized by being versatile and creative, and also the owner of the number 10 jersey.

Goalkeepers: Xavier Valdez (Houston Dynamo - USA), Enrique Boesl (Ingolstadt 04 - Germany), Omry Bello (Universidad O&M)

Defenders: Alex Ciriaco (Ilves Tampere - Finland), Israel Boatwright (Inter Miami - USA), Guillermo de Peña (Moca), Alfeni Tamárez (Atlético Pantoja), Bryan More (Atlético Vega Real), Thomas Jungbauer (SPAL - Italy)

Midfielders: Ángel Montes de Oca (Cibao), Edison Azcona (Inter Miami - USA), Yordy Álvarez (Atlántico FC), Jason Joseph (Atlético Pantoja), Miguel Vásquez (Atlántico FC), Steven Martínez (Atlético Vega Real)

Forwards: Anyelo Gómez (Jarabacoa), Yunior Peralta (Cibao), Derek Cuevas (Barcelona - Spain), Oliver Schmidhauser (RB Leipzig - Germany), Alejandro Martín (Rayo Ciudad Alcobendas - Spain).

3:45 AM28 minutes ago
Foto: Rafael Ribeiro / CBF
Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / CBF
3:40 AM33 minutes ago

Squads of Brazil

Ramon Menezes has 21 players at his disposal in Argentina - 15 who were South American champions in Colombia in February. Names like Vitor Roque and Endrick were not released by their clubs, since it is not mandatory because it is not a Fifa date. 

Aware of the risks, CBF held the convocation already with all negotiations resolved to avoid wear and tear. From the final list, only Corinthians went back on Pedrinho's release. Marquinhos, from Arsenal, came in his place. The Brazilian team had two more losses due to injuries, both in defense. Kaiky Fernandes, from Almeria, and Michel, from Palmeiras, were cut for muscular problems. Jean, from Coritiba, and Douglas Mendes, from Liefering, Austria, were the substitutes.

Goalkeepers: Mycael (Athletico-PR), Kaique (Palmeiras), Kauã Santos (Flamengo)

Defenders: Arthur (América-MG), André Dominique (Bahia), Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro), Jean (Coritiba), Douglas Mendes (Liefering - Austria), Robert Renan (Zenit)

Midfielders: Marlon Gomes (Vasco), Andrey (Vasco), Guilherme Biro (Corinthians), Ronald (Grêmio)

Forwards: Marcos Leonardo (Santos), Giovani (Palmeiras), Matheus Martins (Watford), Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo), Savio (PSV Eindhoven), Kevin (Palmeiras), Giovane (Corinthians), Marquinhos (Arsenal)

3:35 AM38 minutes ago

Dominican National Team

Led by coach Walter Benítez, since September 6, 2021, the Dominican Republic began its path to the World Cup as host of its group in the preliminary qualifying round, showing efficiency. Los Quisqueyanos beat Anguilla, Saint-Martin, and Belize, and in the last round drew with Saint Lucia, finishing as the leader and guaranteeing qualification for the round of 16.

The Dominicans eliminated El Salvador behind, in an electrifying game won by 5 to 4. The triumph over Jamaica in the quarterfinals secured a place in the U-20 World Cup. The team beat Guatemala on penalties and lost to the United States 6-0.

In the opening game of the U-20 World Cup, they lost 2-1 to Nigeria. Edison Azcona scored from the penalty spot. Even so, the Dominican Republic is in last place in group D, due to goal difference.

3:30 AM43 minutes ago

Brazilian National Team

Classified as South American champion, the Brazilian National Team returns to the World Cup after two years of absence. After the runner-up spot in 2015, in New Zealand, with defeat to Serbia in the final, the country did not qualify for the 2017 and 2019 editions. In 2021, the competition was cancelled because of the Corona virus pandemic.

However, the debut was not the best. Brazil was losing 3-0 to Italy, but Marcos Leonardo reduced the loss to 3-2. The Canarinho jersey is in third place, without a score.

3:25 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Brazil vs Dominican Republic live this Wednesday (24), at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium at 5 pm ET, for the U-20 World Cup. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
3:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the U-20 World Cup Match: Brazil vs Dominican Republic Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo