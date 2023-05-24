Brazil vs Dominican Republic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch U-20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brazil vs Dominican Republic match live?
What time is Brazil vs Dominican Republic match for U-20 World Cup?
Argentina 6 pm: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports, TyC Sports
Bolivia 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Brazil 6 pm: SporTV
Chile 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Colombia 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
USA 5 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com
Spain 11 pm: No transmission
Mexico 4 pm: TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, VIX+
Paraguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Peru 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay 6 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Venezuela 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Squads of Dominican Republic
Goalkeepers: Xavier Valdez (Houston Dynamo - USA), Enrique Boesl (Ingolstadt 04 - Germany), Omry Bello (Universidad O&M)
Defenders: Alex Ciriaco (Ilves Tampere - Finland), Israel Boatwright (Inter Miami - USA), Guillermo de Peña (Moca), Alfeni Tamárez (Atlético Pantoja), Bryan More (Atlético Vega Real), Thomas Jungbauer (SPAL - Italy)
Midfielders: Ángel Montes de Oca (Cibao), Edison Azcona (Inter Miami - USA), Yordy Álvarez (Atlántico FC), Jason Joseph (Atlético Pantoja), Miguel Vásquez (Atlántico FC), Steven Martínez (Atlético Vega Real)
Forwards: Anyelo Gómez (Jarabacoa), Yunior Peralta (Cibao), Derek Cuevas (Barcelona - Spain), Oliver Schmidhauser (RB Leipzig - Germany), Alejandro Martín (Rayo Ciudad Alcobendas - Spain).
Squads of Brazil
Aware of the risks, CBF held the convocation already with all negotiations resolved to avoid wear and tear. From the final list, only Corinthians went back on Pedrinho's release. Marquinhos, from Arsenal, came in his place. The Brazilian team had two more losses due to injuries, both in defense. Kaiky Fernandes, from Almeria, and Michel, from Palmeiras, were cut for muscular problems. Jean, from Coritiba, and Douglas Mendes, from Liefering, Austria, were the substitutes.
Goalkeepers: Mycael (Athletico-PR), Kaique (Palmeiras), Kauã Santos (Flamengo)
Defenders: Arthur (América-MG), André Dominique (Bahia), Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro), Jean (Coritiba), Douglas Mendes (Liefering - Austria), Robert Renan (Zenit)
Midfielders: Marlon Gomes (Vasco), Andrey (Vasco), Guilherme Biro (Corinthians), Ronald (Grêmio)
Forwards: Marcos Leonardo (Santos), Giovani (Palmeiras), Matheus Martins (Watford), Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo), Savio (PSV Eindhoven), Kevin (Palmeiras), Giovane (Corinthians), Marquinhos (Arsenal)
Dominican National Team
The Dominicans eliminated El Salvador behind, in an electrifying game won by 5 to 4. The triumph over Jamaica in the quarterfinals secured a place in the U-20 World Cup. The team beat Guatemala on penalties and lost to the United States 6-0.
In the opening game of the U-20 World Cup, they lost 2-1 to Nigeria. Edison Azcona scored from the penalty spot. Even so, the Dominican Republic is in last place in group D, due to goal difference.
Brazilian National Team
However, the debut was not the best. Brazil was losing 3-0 to Italy, but Marcos Leonardo reduced the loss to 3-2. The Canarinho jersey is in third place, without a score.
