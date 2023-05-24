Hibernian vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Easter Road Stadium
Located in Edinburgh, Scotland, Hibernian Stadium is a very beautiful stadium with a capacity of 20 thousand spectators, it was inaugurated on February 4, 1893, and is one of the oldest stadiums in Scottish football. It will be the stage where Hibernian and Celtic will face each other in the 37th round of the Scottish Championship, a match that promises a high quality spectacle.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Hibernian vs Celtic in Round 37 of the Scottish Championship.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Hibernian vs Celtic live on Matchday 37 of the Scottish Championship, as well as the latest information from Easter Road Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Hibernian vs Celtic online live in Scottish Championship match day 37
The match Hibernian vs Celtic will be televised on ESPN.
Hibernian vs Celtic can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
What time is Hibernian vs Celtic match day 37 of the Scottish Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Hibernian vs Celtic match on 24 May 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 14:45
Colombia: 12:45pm
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 20:45 hours
United States: 14:45 hours PT and 16:45 hours ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 13:45 hours
Uruguay: 16:45 hours
Venezuela: 16:45 hours
Japan: 01:45 a.m.
India: 02:45
Nigeria: 02:45
South Africa: 02:45
Australia: 04:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:45
Tomorrow's fixtures are Dundee vs Kilmarnock, Livingston vs Motherwell, Ross Country vs St. Johnstone, Aberdeen vs St. Mirren and Rangers vs Hearts, and these are tomorrow's fixtures.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Kevin Clancy, who with his experience in the Scottish Championship, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion with two teams that undoubtedly have a special touch in this Scottish league.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the best, full of goals and emotions.
Background
The record is clearly in Celtic's favourite, as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins for Celtic, 4 draws and Hibs have never beaten Celtic in the Scottish Championship, so the visitors will be favourite to take all 3 points tomorrow.
How does Celtic arrive?
Celtic are coming from a 2-2 draw against St. Mirren, they are the overall leaders of the second round with 96 points and a record of 31 wins, 3 draws and only 2 defeats, something impressive what this team has achieved and they will be looking to keep on scoring points and make history, this time visiting Hibernian.
How does Hibernian arrive?
Hibernian comes from losing 3-1 against Rangers, a match where they were never superior and failed to rescue points at home, again they will have the opportunity to get points at home but this time against Celtic, a team that starts as general leader, Hibernian is in 5th position in the second round with 48 points and a record of 14 wins, 6 draws and 15 defeats, so the home team arrives to this match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Hibernian vs Celtic live stream, match day 37 of the Scottish Championship. The match will take place at Easter Road, kick-off 12.45pm.