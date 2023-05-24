Japan vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match
Image: FCF (Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Japan vs Colombia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Japan vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Japan vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Japan vs Colombia live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Japan vs Colombia match for U20 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Japan vs Colombia of May 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 4:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go

4:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Gustavo Puerta stands out. The Colombian midfielder comes from being one of the sensations of the South American Championship that took place at the beginning of the year, standing out for his attitude and his punch, which precisely gave his team the victory in the debut against Israel.

4:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Japan

In Japan, the presence of Kuryu Matsuki stands out. The defensive midfielder was the scorer of the goal against Senegal and shows his leadership, as he has been playing professionally for a couple of years after his debut with FC Tokyo against the 2021 J.League champion, Kawasaki Frontale, showing his enormous potential.

4:35 AMan hour ago

Standings - Group C

1. Colombia - 1 GP | 3 pts | +1 GD

2. Japan - 1 GP | 3 pts | +1 GD

3. Israel - 1 GP | 0 pts | -1 GD

3. Senegal - 1 GP | 0 pts | -1 GD

4:30 AMan hour ago

Colombia

Japan is perhaps the most difficult opponent for everyone in the group. There is no doubt that they are part of the momentum that has led the players from the Asian continent to improve their game in recent years. In the first game of this World Cup they won against Senegal and come into this game in the same condition as their opponents,

4:25 AMan hour ago

Japan

Colombia comes into this match in high spirits, after the comeback victory over Israel. The team coached by Héctor Cárdenas had started losing in the first half, but recovered and got the victory at the end to get its first three points to lead the group for the moment. Achieving another positive result would leave the scales tilted for the Colombian national team and that is what they will aim for in this match.

4:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium

The Japan vs Colombia match will be played at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium, located in the city of La Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 53,000 spectators.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Mundial Sub-20 match: Japan vs Colombia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo