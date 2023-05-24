Japan vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Japan vs Colombia Live Score!
How to watch Japan vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW
What time is Japan vs Colombia match for U20 World Cup?
Argentina: 6:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 4:00 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 4:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 5:00 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Key player - Colombia
In Colombia, the presence of Gustavo Puerta stands out. The Colombian midfielder comes from being one of the sensations of the South American Championship that took place at the beginning of the year, standing out for his attitude and his punch, which precisely gave his team the victory in the debut against Israel.
Key player - Japan
In Japan, the presence of Kuryu Matsuki stands out. The defensive midfielder was the scorer of the goal against Senegal and shows his leadership, as he has been playing professionally for a couple of years after his debut with FC Tokyo against the 2021 J.League champion, Kawasaki Frontale, showing his enormous potential.
Standings - Group C
2. Japan - 1 GP | 3 pts | +1 GD
3. Israel - 1 GP | 0 pts | -1 GD
3. Senegal - 1 GP | 0 pts | -1 GD
Colombia
Japan is perhaps the most difficult opponent for everyone in the group. There is no doubt that they are part of the momentum that has led the players from the Asian continent to improve their game in recent years. In the first game of this World Cup they won against Senegal and come into this game in the same condition as their opponents,
Japan
Colombia comes into this match in high spirits, after the comeback victory over Israel. The team coached by Héctor Cárdenas had started losing in the first half, but recovered and got the victory at the end to get its first three points to lead the group for the moment. Achieving another positive result would leave the scales tilted for the Colombian national team and that is what they will aim for in this match.