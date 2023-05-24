Betis vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Betis vs Getafe in LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Betis vs Getafe match in the LaLiga.
What time is Betis vs Getafe match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Betis vs Getafe of March 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
USA: 4:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
USA: 4:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Betis vs Getafe live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
If you want to watch Betis vs Getafe in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Betis vs Getafe in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Betis player
Spain striker, Borja Iglesias 30 years old has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-second game in his home league, 27 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, managing to score 13 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Getafe player
Turkey's striker, 26 year old Enes Ünal has performed well, the striker has played his 24th game in his home league, 34 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Betis coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Rayo Vallecano, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sevilla FC 0-0 Real Betis, 21 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, 15 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Athletic Club 0-1 Real Betis, 4 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Betis 0-0 Real Sociedad, 25 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Sevilla FC 0-0 Real Betis, 21 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, 15 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Athletic Club 0-1 Real Betis, 4 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Betis 0-0 Real Sociedad, 25 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
How is Getafe coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Celta Vigo, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Espanyol, 21 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, 15 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Real Valladolid, 4 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Elche 4-0 Rayo Vallecano, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona, 26 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Espanyol, 21 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, 15 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Real Valladolid, 4 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Elche 4-0 Rayo Vallecano, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona, 26 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division