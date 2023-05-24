Italy vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U20 World Cup Match
2:00 AM38 minutes ago

Where and how to watch the Italy-Nigeria match on TV and in real time?

Italy-Nigeria
Group D, round 2, of the U-20 World Cup
Date: May 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. (ET)

Venue: Malvinas Argentinas Stadium
Broadcast: SporTV, closed TV, and Fifa+, streaming

1:55 AM43 minutes ago

The match between Italy x Nigeria will start at 2 pm, being played at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, valid for the 2nd round of Group D of the U-20 World Cup. The duel will be broadcast on SporTV, on cable TV, and Fifa+, on streaming. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Italy:

Zacchi; Zanotti, Guarino, Ghilardi e Giovane; Prati, Degli Innocenti e Casadei; Baldanzi; Montevago e Ambrosino.
1:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Nigeria:

C. Aniagboso, Abel Ogwuche, B. Fredrick, S. Agbalaka, D. Bameyi, D. Daga, T. Nadi, S. Lawal, Jude Sunday, I. Muhammad.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Cesare Casadei

Cesare Casadei, 20, is a Chelsea athlete, but is currently on loan at Reading. In the first game of the competition the youngster left his mark twice and should be one of the big names in the U-20 World Cup 2023.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Nigeria's debut:

Nigeria made it all the way to the 2023 U-20 World Cup after qualifying among the top four teams in the Nations Cup. In their last participation in the tournament, the team stopped in the round of 16, when they were eliminated by Senegal.

In their first match in the competition, the team had a good debut, beating the Dominican Republic, 2-1.

1:30 AMan hour ago

Italy and Nigeria face each other on Wednesday (24), at 3 pm (Brasília), in the Malvina Argentinas Stadium, for the 2nd round of Group D of the under-20 World The match will be broadcast live on SporTV, on closed TV, and Fifa+, on streaming.

Both Nigeria and Italy won their matches of the first round of the U-20 World Cup. Italy beat Brazil 3-2 in their opening match, while Nigeria beat the Dominican Republic 2-1.

The Italians, having scored more goals, are the group leaders, while Nigeria is in second place.

1:25 AMan hour ago

Group D

With the opening result, Italy leads Group D ahead of Nigeria, who beat the Dominican Republic 2-1 in the preliminary round, and is just behind. Closing the group, we have Brazil in third place and the Dominican Republic closing the standings after the first round of the U-20 World Cup.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Italy's debut:

Italy faced the Brazilian National Team in a match valid for the group phase of the U-20 World Cup. With an overwhelming first half, the Italians took no notice of the Brazilians and won 3-2, leaving Brazil's situation in the competition delicate.

The match started with a lot of excitement, with Italy giving a preview of what would happen in the following minutes. Thus, at 10', the Italians opened the scoring with Prati, who counted with a slight deviation in the area and appeared to stuff the net. The Brazilian team, in turn, tried to respond with some quick attacks, but could not take danger to the Italian goal.
 

Photo: Italia
Photo: Italia

 

1:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome!

Hello, fans! Stay tuned on the situations of each team for the clash soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brazil's big screen.
