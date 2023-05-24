Italy vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U20 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Italy-Nigeria match on TV and in real time?
When is the Italy vs Nigeria match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable lineup for Italy:
Probable lineup for Nigeria:
Cesare Casadei
Nigeria's debut:
In their first match in the competition, the team had a good debut, beating the Dominican Republic, 2-1.
Italy x Nigeria
Both Nigeria and Italy won their matches of the first round of the U-20 World Cup. Italy beat Brazil 3-2 in their opening match, while Nigeria beat the Dominican Republic 2-1.
The Italians, having scored more goals, are the group leaders, while Nigeria is in second place.
Group D
Italy's debut:
The match started with a lot of excitement, with Italy giving a preview of what would happen in the following minutes. Thus, at 10', the Italians opened the scoring with Prati, who counted with a slight deviation in the area and appeared to stuff the net. The Brazilian team, in turn, tried to respond with some quick attacks, but could not take danger to the Italian goal.
Group D, round 2, of the U-20 World Cup
Date: May 24, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. (ET)
Venue: Malvinas Argentinas Stadium
Broadcast: SporTV, closed TV, and Fifa+, streaming