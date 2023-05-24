Fiorentina vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italy Cup Final 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan online and live from the Coppa Italia 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 20 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Arthur Cabral, a must see player!
The Fiorentina striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Brazilian continues with the Italian team after a good season last in Serie A, in which he scored 29 goals and 10 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of his team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 15 goals and 2 assists in 39 games played.
How does Fiorentina get here?
Fiorentina continues its Serie A season, after finishing last season in seventh position, with a record of 19 wins, 5 draws and 14 losses, and qualifying for the UEFA preliminary rounds. The team has made great moves bringing players like Dodo, Luka Jovic, Antonin Barak and Rolando Mandragora to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, Fiorentina has not achieved its best level and is placed 7 points behind the teams that qualify for the European competitions with 42 units. However, in the UEFA competition, the team has obtained the expected results and entered the Quarterfinals, where they hope to knock out their rival and advance to the next round. The team has lacked a goal and has lost the games by the slightest difference, however, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round. Fiorentina marches as the favorite to enter the top 4 in the Europa Conference League.
Lautaro Martínez, a must see player!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, having many minutes to show his quality. During last season he played 49 games, where he got 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. Lautaro will be one of the 23 that we see with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter arrive?
Internazionale comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 points behind Roma with 9 units, after 3 wins and 1 loss . Inter started the season with a pair of victories against Lecce and Spezia, more recently losing to Lazio and beating Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi come into this season with a great squad, including Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Undoubtedly, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will meet in the Group Phase with the Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Olímpico located in the city of Rome will host this duel between two teams seeking to advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 70,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1901.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Grand Final duel. The match will take place at the Stadio Olímpico, at 3:00 p.m.