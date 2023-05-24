Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the RCDC Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid matchday 36 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match on May 23, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 18:00 hours

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 18:00 hours

India: 3:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 14:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

2:45 AMan hour ago

Atlético Madrid Statements

Diego Simeone spoke ahead of this match: "Everything that is happening gives you the opportunity for things to happen to improve. Let's not put a person or a shirt. Let's put the human person. We are talking about 19, 20, 23 or 24 kids, young kids, they don't know what they are doing..... It's much deeper. I would take advantage, there are people trained to solve it. We have to say enough is enough. Those who don't want to live will be punished accordingly for what they do."

"I do not move from what I expressed. A great opportunity, we are all willing to help in all kinds of situations from the place that touches us: coach, players, referees.... It is not a soccer problem, it is a social problem, they are kids who do not know sometimes what they are doing and we have to act in that facet."

"Spain is not a racist country in any way. We are in evidence, we are exposed, you can see it in the cameras..... From the stadium it goes to the street. It is not a specific issue of a stadium, it is a social issue, of young people, we have to take care of them, they are the future of the country."

"We will play with the players who are in the squad, when the season starts we know that we will go through situations that we will have to solve. We will complete the team with the B. guys."

"It's a whole and we can't stop at just one thing. I have no doubt that we all learn and improve in times of difficulty. It was the hardest and most difficult time, but we had the fortitude and the mentality to pull through. I didn't worry about what was on the different sides around the team.

"I imagine a tough, difficult match, with a rival that has extreme needs, they need to get out of the situation they are in, the public will push in the best way to generate the best atmosphere. We want to compete as we have always done.

"All teams have a goal. Real Madrid and Barcelona win La Liga and the Champions League, Atletico, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Sevilla, Valencia... qualify for the Champions League. For us not to enter the Champions League would be a very hard blow. Winning La Liga is something extraordinary. When you get into the Champions League it's fulfilling the objective".

2:40 AM2 hours ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atlético Madrid is looking to close the tournament in the second position of the general table, in their last match they defeated Osasuna three goals to zero, giving a good blow on the table.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Espanyol arrive?

Espanyol beat Rayo Vallecano two goals to one in their last game, the team from Barcelona will try to beat this complicated rival to look for salvation.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the RCDC Stadium.

 

The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the RCDC Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live stream, corresponding to the 36th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the RCDC Stadium, at 16:00 hrs.

 

