Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Stay tuned for the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid online and live stream
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
What time is the match Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid matchday 36 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 3:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Atlético Madrid Statements
"I do not move from what I expressed. A great opportunity, we are all willing to help in all kinds of situations from the place that touches us: coach, players, referees.... It is not a soccer problem, it is a social problem, they are kids who do not know sometimes what they are doing and we have to act in that facet."
"Spain is not a racist country in any way. We are in evidence, we are exposed, you can see it in the cameras..... From the stadium it goes to the street. It is not a specific issue of a stadium, it is a social issue, of young people, we have to take care of them, they are the future of the country."
"We will play with the players who are in the squad, when the season starts we know that we will go through situations that we will have to solve. We will complete the team with the B. guys."
"It's a whole and we can't stop at just one thing. I have no doubt that we all learn and improve in times of difficulty. It was the hardest and most difficult time, but we had the fortitude and the mentality to pull through. I didn't worry about what was on the different sides around the team.
"I imagine a tough, difficult match, with a rival that has extreme needs, they need to get out of the situation they are in, the public will push in the best way to generate the best atmosphere. We want to compete as we have always done.
"All teams have a goal. Real Madrid and Barcelona win La Liga and the Champions League, Atletico, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Sevilla, Valencia... qualify for the Champions League. For us not to enter the Champions League would be a very hard blow. Winning La Liga is something extraordinary. When you get into the Champions League it's fulfilling the objective".
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?
How does Espanyol arrive?
The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the RCDC Stadium.
