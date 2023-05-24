Elche vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM38 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Elche vs Sevilla live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Elche vs Sevilla live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Martinez Valero. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:55 AM43 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Elche vs Sevilla live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Elche vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Elche vs Sevilla matchday 36 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Elche vs Sevilla match on May 23, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:30

Bolivia: 13:30

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Spain: 1:30 p.m.

United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:30 p.m.

Japan: 3:30 p.m.

India: 12:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 a.m.

Australia: 11:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.

1:45 AMan hour ago

Sevilla Statement

José Luis Mendilibar said ahead of the game: "I think we're fine, with the logical fatigue from so many games, but we already know that. The idea is to make quite a few changes compared to the Betis game, but to keep everyone strong and well so that they can continue to compete. These games have to be played at their best and it's best to change a lot from one lineup to the next".

"It's been a strange week, with the UEFA semifinal and I at least haven't experienced it as special as that match. Then on the pitch it was a bit more intense, but the run-up has been bearable in that sense because I haven't seen many strange things".

"As long as there are games and time left, everything is possible. Óliver is not too much but we have to take care of him. Joan is getting better, I don't know if he will be able to help us at some point but for that he has to start training with us, not just with the re-trainer."

"What we have to try to do is to compete as we have been doing so far. If we drop our arms in one or two games, then it's not hitting the switch, getting up again costs a lot. It's my job that the player doesn't fall asleep and gives importance to each match. Elche is doing well and their last results have been good." "

People to do bad there are everywhere. I don't think Spain is racist or anything like that. Soccer, like society, has parts that say these things but they are the minimum. We have to try to fix it, which will not be easy because in soccer everyone has an opinion. I don't know the solution.

"I don't know what can be done. Energetic people are everywhere and not everyone is going to pay for one of them. This is not new, they have been insulting us for many years. The saddest thing is that when you arrive at a field, a parent with a child makes gestures of all kinds. What is that child going to learn? And we are used to these things.

"Almost everyone in the squad will play in these two matches, and that will be good for us. We don't want to overload anyone with minutes, we want them to play just enough so that they'll be ready for the final. We are going to compete thinking about everything.

1:40 AMan hour ago

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla will go into this game in ninth position, Mendilibar's team will be looking to put in a good performance and make it three points, in their last match they drew goalless against Betis.

1:35 AMan hour ago

How does Elche arrive?

Elche has little or nothing at stake in these remaining duels, the team is already relegated for the next campaign, however, it arrives after a draw against Getafe, and will also seek to close with a victory.

1:30 AMan hour ago

The match Elche vs Sevilla will be played at Estadio Martinez Valero

The Elche vs Sevilla match will be played at the Estadio Martinez Valero, located in Elche, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 650 000 people.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Elche vs Sevilla, corresponding to the 36th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Martínez Valero, at 11:30 am.
VAVEL Logo