Elche vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Stay tuned for the Elche vs Sevilla live stream.
Where and how to watch Elche vs Sevilla live online
Elche vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Elche vs Sevilla matchday 36 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30
Bolivia: 13:30
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
Spain: 1:30 p.m.
United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m.
Japan: 3:30 p.m.
India: 12:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m.
Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Sevilla Statement
"It's been a strange week, with the UEFA semifinal and I at least haven't experienced it as special as that match. Then on the pitch it was a bit more intense, but the run-up has been bearable in that sense because I haven't seen many strange things".
"As long as there are games and time left, everything is possible. Óliver is not too much but we have to take care of him. Joan is getting better, I don't know if he will be able to help us at some point but for that he has to start training with us, not just with the re-trainer."
"What we have to try to do is to compete as we have been doing so far. If we drop our arms in one or two games, then it's not hitting the switch, getting up again costs a lot. It's my job that the player doesn't fall asleep and gives importance to each match. Elche is doing well and their last results have been good." "
People to do bad there are everywhere. I don't think Spain is racist or anything like that. Soccer, like society, has parts that say these things but they are the minimum. We have to try to fix it, which will not be easy because in soccer everyone has an opinion. I don't know the solution.
"I don't know what can be done. Energetic people are everywhere and not everyone is going to pay for one of them. This is not new, they have been insulting us for many years. The saddest thing is that when you arrive at a field, a parent with a child makes gestures of all kinds. What is that child going to learn? And we are used to these things.
"Almost everyone in the squad will play in these two matches, and that will be good for us. We don't want to overload anyone with minutes, we want them to play just enough so that they'll be ready for the final. We are going to compete thinking about everything.
