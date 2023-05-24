Rangers vs Heart LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is the Rangers vs Heart match for Scottish Premiership Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Heart of May 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Heart of Midlothian latest lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Zander Clark, Kye Rowles, Stephen Kingsley, Toby Sibbick, Cameron Devlin, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Alex Cochrane, Nathaniel Atkinson, Yutaro Oda, Stephen Humphrys, and Lawrence Shankland.
Rangers latest lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Jon McLaughlin, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Antonio-Mirko Colak, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala.
Rangers Players to Watch
There are three Rangers players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the Croatian striker Antonio-Mirko Colak (#9), he is the second highest scorer for the team in the tournament with 13 goals in 24 games played and scored in the previous game against Aberdeen. We could see him score on Wednesday and we should keep an eye on him. Another player is Borna Barisic (#31), he plays defense and at 30 years old is the team's best assister with 9 assists in 29 games. And lastly, we should be aware of defender James Tavernier (#2), he is the team's top scorer with 16 goals in 36 games played and also the second highest assister with 8 assists.
Rangers in the tournament
Rangers had a good start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are at the top of the tournament table. Until week 36 of the tournament they have a total of 79 points after 25 games won, 4 tied and 4 lost. They are located in the second position of the general table and if they want to steal first place from Celtic FC they must win the game. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level, but Rangers will play at home. Their last game was on May 21, 2023, they won 3-1 against Hibernian at Easter Road Stadium and thus achieved their twenty-fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Heart of Midlothian Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Hearts attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Rangers. The first is forward Lawrence Shankland (#9) who is the most important player on the team. The freshman is the team's leading scorer with 23 goals in 35 games played and is also the team's leading assister with 4 assists. Next up is Robert Snodgrass (#77), he plays in the midfielder position and during the tournament he has had 4 assists which makes him the second highest assister on the team. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced the Rangers multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, 25-year-old forward Josh Ginnelly (#30) has scored 12 goals in 28 games played, making him the second highest scorer. He is a great header so we could see him score on Wednesday.
Heart of Midlothian at the tournament
Heart of Midlothian had a good start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 36 of the tournament they have a total of 52 points after 15 games won, 7 tied and 14 lost. They are located in the fourth position of the general table and if they want to win the tournament they must win the match. Their last match was on May 20, ending in a 2-1 win against Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park and in doing so they secured their 15th win of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Ibrox Stadium will be the venue for this match, it is the Glasgow Rangers stadium. It is located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, and has a capacity of 50,987 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 30, 1899 and is one of the oldest stadiums in the country.